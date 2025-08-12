The 'General MacArthur' Approach Rick Steves Swears By For The Best Care-Free European Vacation

For many people, a trip to Europe is a dream vacation. It may feel like a once-in-a-lifetime event, and unfortunately, that can put some pressure on you. You want to see everything, but you just can't pack an entire country or city into a few days. The feeling that you have to do a month's worth of sightseeing in a week can be overwhelming, and regretting that you can't manage it isn't doing your vacation any favors.

It's a mindset that travel pro Rick Steves tells us we should set aside. On his blog, Steves says to assume we'll make it back there someday instead of trying to do everything. "This 'General MacArthur' approach is a key to touristic happiness," he explains. "You can't cover all of Europe in one trip — don't even try. Enjoy what you're seeing. Forget what you won't get to on this trip." Steves is referencing the famous 1944 quote from U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, who, after landing in Australia while retreating from an attack by the Japanese Air Force, said, "I came through and I shall return."

You could let regret about what didn't happen ruin the rest of the trip, or you could assume you'll be back and enjoy what you're doing in the moment. There are plenty of reasons something you hoped to see might be out of reach. If you can't get it, make memories somewhere else. Remembering that you can always return allows you to go with the flow, even if it's just having a glass of wine at an outdoor cafe and people-watching.