The 'General MacArthur' Approach Rick Steves Swears By For The Best Care-Free European Vacation
For many people, a trip to Europe is a dream vacation. It may feel like a once-in-a-lifetime event, and unfortunately, that can put some pressure on you. You want to see everything, but you just can't pack an entire country or city into a few days. The feeling that you have to do a month's worth of sightseeing in a week can be overwhelming, and regretting that you can't manage it isn't doing your vacation any favors.
It's a mindset that travel pro Rick Steves tells us we should set aside. On his blog, Steves says to assume we'll make it back there someday instead of trying to do everything. "This 'General MacArthur' approach is a key to touristic happiness," he explains. "You can't cover all of Europe in one trip — don't even try. Enjoy what you're seeing. Forget what you won't get to on this trip." Steves is referencing the famous 1944 quote from U.S. General Douglas MacArthur, who, after landing in Australia while retreating from an attack by the Japanese Air Force, said, "I came through and I shall return."
You could let regret about what didn't happen ruin the rest of the trip, or you could assume you'll be back and enjoy what you're doing in the moment. There are plenty of reasons something you hoped to see might be out of reach. If you can't get it, make memories somewhere else. Remembering that you can always return allows you to go with the flow, even if it's just having a glass of wine at an outdoor cafe and people-watching.
Tips for a relaxed and fun European getaway
If a site is closed or too far away, pick something else to enjoy. One thing Rick Steves advises is splurging on a professional, local tour guide at the beginning of your trip. That can be the golden ticket to experiences you wouldn't have otherwise. Ask them about hidden gems or great local restaurants. Take notes so you have backup plans. In fact, locals can be a great resource for last-minute changes or ideas for something off the beaten path.
Was the Accademia Gallery in Florence — home to Michelangelo's statue of David — closed? Maybe the tour guide mentioned the Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella, the oldest pharmacy in the world, less than four miles away. Use Rick Steves' best tips for overcoming a language barrier or pull up Google Translate to have a conversation with a waiter at a cafe. It's a great way to find out about the neighborhood, and a chat with a potential new friend could be the best part of your trip.
Being present in the moment can transform the way you travel. When you're home again, thinking through vacation memories, you won't find joy in how you had a meltdown over not having time to see everything in the guidebook. Instead of being upset that you didn't get to visit Manchester, Bath, and Stonehenge, take time to revel in the glorious view from the top of the London Eye. Stonehenge isn't going anywhere. Forget the restaurant reservations you couldn't make, and enjoy the picnic you and your travel partner put together from a local grocery store while you plan your return trip for next time.