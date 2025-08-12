Canada's Picturesque Mountain Town Offers Four Seasons Of Hiking, Skiing, Ziplining, And Live Music
Traveling to France and planning a road trip through small towns can run up a big tab if you're not prepared for it. For those looking to be transported to the French countryside without leaving North America, Canada's Quebec province might offer some attractive alternatives, especially in charming mountain towns like Sutton.
You can get to Sutton by flying into Montreal and driving about an hour and a half southeast into the countryside. But the town is also just as accessible by car from the United States; it's located just 15 minutes from the town of Richford, Vermont, on the other side of the border, where the port of entry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Whatever time of year you decide to visit Sutton, you'll have something to do, whether it be gliding down the area's snowy slopes on skis or ziplining through the hills. It's up to you what kind of simulated French experience you want to have in this picturesque Québécois town.
Sutton's four-season mountain activities
Sutton mixes unique small-town charm with lively European walkability, as restaurants and hotels are concentrated along the main street, Rue Principale. Staying here makes for the perfect jumping-off point before you continue on to your adventures in the surrounding area. The centerpiece of vacationing in Sutton is Mont Sutton, a winter playground that's arguably one of the East Coast's best ski resorts. In the summer, Mont Sutton transforms into a haven for mountain biking, hiking, and ziplining.
In winter, Mont Sutton is all about glade skiing, where skiers take special trails weaving through forested areas rather than flying down a traditional downhill track. The resort maintains its forest by planting trees — sometimes more than 1,000 a year — to support the glade's longevity. And with 60 trails across 230 acres of skiable terrain, even the most avid skier won't get bored here.
Before the snow starts to come down for the winter, consider visiting for the annual Mont Sutton Fall Festival, which takes place in September and October and features musical performances, outdoor dining, mountaintop yoga classes, and wine tastings. Visitors can also play disc golf, go mountain biking, or camp at the mountain summit. If you're visiting in the summer, your stay might overlap with Tour des Arts, a weeklong celebration of the local arts scene where visitors can watch and interact with artists in their studios. And through the town's multiple annual jazz festivals and related concerts, music lovers can enjoy live performances from local musicians practically every week.
Vistas and adventures in Sutton Natural Environment Park
The slopes of Sutton offer a bevy of activity options for visitors, but if you want to get away from the crowds, you'll have to get away from all the action at Mont Sutton. That's where Sutton Natural Environment Park comes in. You can access the park on foot from the Sentier Village-Montagne trail just outside the center of town or by driving about 10 minutes from Sutton itself. Entry for adults is $8 before August 1 and $9 after.
Once there, you'll find several trails offering a variety of underrated and breathtaking hikes in and around the surrounding hills. Beginners can check out the Vieux Chemin trail, which stretches about 2.4 miles through maple trees along a river. A more challenging (but equally rewarding) route is the Lac Spruce trail, a one-way adventure of about 3 miles that takes you to the stunning Spruce Lake. Then there's the Mud Pond Loop, an offshoot of the Vieux Chemin trail, which is another intermediate option just under 3 miles in length.
Looking for a challenge? Block off at least half a day if you plan to take on one of Sutton Natural Environment Park's more strenuous hikes. The Dos d'Orignal Loop consists of a steep climb and descent over 5 miles and promises fewer crowds than more popular hikes in the area. Sutton is also located a short drive from Charlevoix, a riverside destination in Quebec brimming with art, nature, and gastronomy.