Canada's Picturesque Mountain Town Offers Four Seasons Of Hiking, Skiing, Ziplining, And Live Music

Traveling to France and planning a road trip through small towns can run up a big tab if you're not prepared for it. For those looking to be transported to the French countryside without leaving North America, Canada's Quebec province might offer some attractive alternatives, especially in charming mountain towns like Sutton.

You can get to Sutton by flying into Montreal and driving about an hour and a half southeast into the countryside. But the town is also just as accessible by car from the United States; it's located just 15 minutes from the town of Richford, Vermont, on the other side of the border, where the port of entry is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Whatever time of year you decide to visit Sutton, you'll have something to do, whether it be gliding down the area's snowy slopes on skis or ziplining through the hills. It's up to you what kind of simulated French experience you want to have in this picturesque Québécois town.