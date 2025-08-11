Why Tourists Should Avoid Wearing Shorts In Italy, According To Rick Steves' Protégé
American travelers coming to Europe might be surprised by some of the social faux pas that exist in different cultures. In much of Europe, for example, leaving food on your plate after you finish a meal is a common dining blunder to avoid to blend in like a local. Most countries have their own unspoken etiquette rules, which can be even easier to unknowingly break without previous experience, like how in the Netherlands, you should avoid asking strangers what they do for a living. Then, there are the numerous clothing mistakes to avoid on a Europe trip, with Italy having some of the most surprising expectations.
Contrary to the fantasy of strolling along the sunny streets and letting your legs air out in the Mediterranean heat, Cameron Hewitt, an author and tour guide for travel expert Rick Steves' company, said on Steves' blog that "grown men who wear shorts look silly" in Italy, particularly in big cities. This isn't to say that it's a total social taboo. "It's not 'offensive' or 'insensitive,' exactly. Just...a little strange," Hewitt added, though he also noted that some Italian churches ban wearing shorts inside altogether. For example, St. Peter's Basilica may be one must-see church to visit in Rome, but you likely won't be let in with shorts — its dress code (along with other sites in Vatican City) strictly forbids clothing that doesn't cover the knees. In churches, covering your legs is a sign of respecting the sacred nature of the space. In other parts of the country, not wearing shorts is more about self-presentation. Historically, shorts were associated with younger boys, while switching to long pants was a sign of maturity, and this cultural legacy has stuck.
When it's okay to wear shorts in Italy
There are some contexts where wearing shorts is acceptable, or even encouraged, in Italy, especially on the hottest days of summer. On the beach or in other outdoor settings (particularly by the coast), it's common for people to wear shorts. It's also fine to wear them in casual dining spots for lunch or a coffee. Aside from churches, there's one other place where wearing shorts is often a strict no-go, though: dinner restaurants. The more formal the restaurant, the more likely you might be denied entry in shorts. One traveler shared on Reddit, "My partner and I were wearing shorts because it was hot, and we decided to get something to eat. We were turned away by all the nice restaurants." Even an Italian mayor was turned away by a restaurant for donning shorts, the BBC reported.
When dining out, entering churches, or just trying to blend in on the Italian streets during summer, wearing lightweight pants or jeans is most appropriate. Still, aside from the few places where dress codes are enforced, you can still wear shorts for comfort, only at the risk of being pegged for a tourist. But that's not necessarily a marker you can escape, anyways. As Cameron Hewitt wrote, "Europeans already know you are American. ... It's not just about how we dress; it's about how we carry ourselves." After all, Italian culture has a lot of social norms you may not know about, and wearing shorts is generally harmless among them.