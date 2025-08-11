Why Tourists Should Avoid Wearing Shorts In Italy, According To Rick Steves' Protégé

American travelers coming to Europe might be surprised by some of the social faux pas that exist in different cultures. In much of Europe, for example, leaving food on your plate after you finish a meal is a common dining blunder to avoid to blend in like a local. Most countries have their own unspoken etiquette rules, which can be even easier to unknowingly break without previous experience, like how in the Netherlands, you should avoid asking strangers what they do for a living. Then, there are the numerous clothing mistakes to avoid on a Europe trip, with Italy having some of the most surprising expectations.

Contrary to the fantasy of strolling along the sunny streets and letting your legs air out in the Mediterranean heat, Cameron Hewitt, an author and tour guide for travel expert Rick Steves' company, said on Steves' blog that "grown men who wear shorts look silly" in Italy, particularly in big cities. This isn't to say that it's a total social taboo. "It's not 'offensive' or 'insensitive,' exactly. Just...a little strange," Hewitt added, though he also noted that some Italian churches ban wearing shorts inside altogether. For example, St. Peter's Basilica may be one must-see church to visit in Rome, but you likely won't be let in with shorts — its dress code (along with other sites in Vatican City) strictly forbids clothing that doesn't cover the knees. In churches, covering your legs is a sign of respecting the sacred nature of the space. In other parts of the country, not wearing shorts is more about self-presentation. Historically, shorts were associated with younger boys, while switching to long pants was a sign of maturity, and this cultural legacy has stuck.