Oregon Transformed A Nearly Abandoned Portland 'Ghost Mall' Into An Ultra-Hip Destination Full Of Local Shops

Shopping malls were once part of the grand fabric of American life, where pre-smartphone-era kids would play arcade games and eat Chuck E. Cheese and adults could shop for their favorite designer brands all in one place. Consumer Reports' 1986 50-year retrospective even included the mall as one of the greatest consumer innovations, rivaling such society-changing inventions as antibiotics and PCs. But in an age of online shopping and younger consumers preferring indie retailers, America's cut-and-paste, low-tier malls have suffered.

In these places, which are usually defined by empty anchor stores (think Macy's, JCPenney, Walmart, or Best Buy),you're now more likely to find vacant lots and a general atmosphere of malaise than the jaunty and colorful vibe of the malls of yesteryear. This is all the more reason to give these architectural relics a bit of a facelift. One such mall that has risen from the dead is the 1.4 million-square-foot Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland, one of the largest malls in America when it opened in 1960 (though it pales in comparison to America's largest mall today).

Once housing milquetoast clothing brands like Hollister and Aeropostale, and anchor tenants Nordstrom and Ross Dress for Less, it now hosts an indie comic book shop (where you can also sell your own zines), a vintage clothing store, a pinball museum, a games and anime store, and a music studio, all imbuing the space with much-needed character. The "ghost mall," as some of the building's proprietors refer to it, isn't looking so ghostly these days.