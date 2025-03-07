These Budget-Friendly States Are The Best In The US For Travelers Seeking A Short-Haul Shopping Trip

One of the best things about traveling is all the interesting things you find in a new place. Each town has its own take on fashion, thrifting, and savings. There's only one thing every destination has in common: They all have deals if you look hard enough. Maybe you're into finding backstreets filled with affordable and authentic vintage stores, thrift shops from local charities filled to the brim with knick-knacks, or long stretches of outlet malls with deep discounts and Auntie Annie's. However, not all deals are created equal.

To get to the bottom of the country's best budget shopping, the fine folks at NYC Leather Jackets conducted a great American shopping study, crawling the internet to collect a variety of shopping cost data in all 50 states. They looked at the total number of stores, clothing sales tax rates, and the numbers, ratings, and pricing of local hotels to identify great short-haul shopping destinations. They also created a list of "essentials" such as a pair of Levi's 501 jeans, a chain store summer dress, a pair of mid-range Nike running shoes, and a pair of men's leather business shoes and charted the price of these items state by state.

NYC Leather Jackets then turned this data into a composite score from zero to 100 that defines the best and worst U.S. states that can work as a roadmap for your next great deal-busting shopping trip. We all know that cities like New York and California are famed for their world-renowned shopping, but nobody heads to New York City expecting a budget vacation. Next time you've got the urge to splurge, make your money go further and score a great deal at one of these super affordable destinations.