America's First National Heritage Area Has Old-School Boat Tours On The Waterway Between Michigan And Illinois

Across the United States, there are 62 National Heritage Areas, lived-in landscapes deemed historically and culturally important and therefore worthy of conservation and government protection. The list contains a diverse cohort, including the MotorCities National Heritage Area in southeastern Michigan and the Santa Cruz Valley of California with its lovely Victorian-era wine towns like Los Gatos. But the first area to get such a designation was the Illinois and Michigan Canal, which helped adventurers sail through America's five Great Lakes to the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

The French-Canadian explorer Louis Jolliet, supposedly the first European to traverse the Mississippi from Wisconsin to Arkansas, wrote about the potential benefits of a canal system in this part of the Midwest as far back as 1674. The Native American tribes who roamed the area had envisioned it perhaps centuries earlier. And true to their predictions, when the 96-mile canal was finally built in the mid-19th century, it ushered in sweeping changes. Chicago became one of the country's most important and populous cities, while northern Illinois became a hub of agriculture and industry.

The canal was also a final connective thread in a waterway network that webbed the East, South, and Midwest, meaning travelers could now travel from New York to New Orleans, via Chicago, without ever setting foot on dry land. The canal remained busy until the turn of the 20th century, when powerful locomotives offered speedy overland alternatives and a new Chicago ship waterway began to render the canal obsolete. But while its heyday is well in the rearview mirror, the Illinois and Michigan Canal remains one of America's most storied transport networks.