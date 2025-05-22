Sandwiched Between Silicon Valley And Santa Cruz Is California's Unsung Wine Town With Victorian Charm

Nestled in the inland foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains, 22 miles from Santa Cruz and 14 miles from Silicon Valley, Los Gatos is a charming town known for its upscale, pedestrian-friendly downtown, beautifully preserved Victorian architecture, and effortless air of affluence. It's the kind of place where dining out is a slow, social affair, and boutique window displays are works of art.

Settled in the 1840s, Los Gatos grew in parallel to Francisco's Gold Rush boom, depending instead on logging, milling, farming, and canning. A stroll through Los Gatos' pristine residential neighborhoods reveals hundreds of Victorian-era homes, including ornate English Queen Anne-style houses that look straight out of Architectural Digest. Despite the manicured streets, Los Gatos has always maintained an intimate connection to the surrounding forests. In fact, the town originally bore the name "La Rinconada de Los Gatos" — Cat's Corner in Spanish — due to the yowling cries of mountain lions prowling through the hills.

Nowadays, mountain lions mind their own business, but Los Gatos still serves as a jumping-off point for exploring the Santa Cruz Mountains' hiking and biking trails, including routes winding through ancient redwood groves. For impressive redwood views all the way to the ocean and a hidden waterfall, visit Castle Rock State Park and hike the 4.8-mile Saratoga Gap and Ridge Trail Loop. Alternatively, Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California's oldest state park, boasting giant, ancient trees, incredible trails, and backcountry beauty, is only 18 miles away.