Washington's California-Style Sand Beach Hides In A Serene Seattle Park With Wetlands, Trails, And Amenities
Watch the sky burn deep orange as the spectacular setting sun sinks behind the distant mountains, and listen to the sound of the waves lapping against the beach. This isn't a tropical island. It's Seattle. While you might associate Seattle with rainy afternoons and cozy coffee shops (it's one of the best destinations in America for coffee lovers), Golden Gardens Park shows off another side of the city.
About a 25-minute drive northwest from the shops in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market, this coastal park is one of the best spots in the city to unwind and admire the views of the Olympic Mountains in the distance. The gorgeous waters of Puget Sound are too chilly to be inviting for some, but the park is a beloved picnic spot, has some easy hiking trails in its forested area, and is a popular place to celebrate special occasions. The Golden Gardens Bathhouse, located right on the beach, can be rented out for anything from birthdays to weddings.
Despite Seattle's reputation for being drizzly, this beach is a popular place to sunbathe, play volleyball, and relax. There's plenty more to do here than lounge on the sand, though. The park contains a couple of small wetland areas that make for good hiking destinations, and you can often find local families enjoying the well-equipped playground. There's also a big off-leash dog park at Golden Gardens, so your furry friend can socialize while you hang out on a bench and enjoy the fresh air.
How to visit Golden Gardens Park in Seattle
Golden Gardens Park is well on the beaten path, so you should be prepared to deal with crowds, particularly if you're coming on a warm summer weekend. If you're hoping to play volleyball while you're there, you may want to reserve one of the beach courts in advance and bring your own ball and net unless you plan on convincing someone to let you join their game. When you're done jumping around in the sand, grab a barbecue grill or fire circle and watch the sun set while you cook.
To snag a parking spot, you should arrive at the park early in the morning, which is the best time to show up at tourist hot spots in general and a good rule of thumb to keep in mind if you're from out of town. The park opens at 4 a.m. year-round, closing at 10:30 p.m. in the summer season and an hour later outside of summer.
While you may think of a walk on the beach strictly as a warm-weather activity, you should consider visiting at other times of year, too. The rocky shores, mountain views, and gentle waves are just as beautiful in spring, fall, and even winter, and the crowds drop off significantly when the weather gets cooler. Put on a warm jacket and explore Golden Gardens Park in the wintertime and you'll have plenty of this gorgeous Seattle landscape to yourself.