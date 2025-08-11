Washington's California-Style Sand Beach Hides In A Serene Seattle Park With Wetlands, Trails, And Amenities

Watch the sky burn deep orange as the spectacular setting sun sinks behind the distant mountains, and listen to the sound of the waves lapping against the beach. This isn't a tropical island. It's Seattle. While you might associate Seattle with rainy afternoons and cozy coffee shops (it's one of the best destinations in America for coffee lovers), Golden Gardens Park shows off another side of the city.

About a 25-minute drive northwest from the shops in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market, this coastal park is one of the best spots in the city to unwind and admire the views of the Olympic Mountains in the distance. The gorgeous waters of Puget Sound are too chilly to be inviting for some, but the park is a beloved picnic spot, has some easy hiking trails in its forested area, and is a popular place to celebrate special occasions. The Golden Gardens Bathhouse, located right on the beach, can be rented out for anything from birthdays to weddings.

Despite Seattle's reputation for being drizzly, this beach is a popular place to sunbathe, play volleyball, and relax. There's plenty more to do here than lounge on the sand, though. The park contains a couple of small wetland areas that make for good hiking destinations, and you can often find local families enjoying the well-equipped playground. There's also a big off-leash dog park at Golden Gardens, so your furry friend can socialize while you hang out on a bench and enjoy the fresh air.