Central Florida's Idyllic Lake With Lush Surroundings Is A True Paradise For Exceptional Fishing In Serenity
There are several underrated fishing spots in Florida, with one standout nestled in Polk County, offering 1,268 acres of freshwater calm: Welcome to Lake Buffum. Just east of Fort Meade, the lake is surrounded by lush greenery and is perfect for anyone who wants to avoid the crowds. This makes it a great hidden getaway for those looking to enjoy a quiet morning relaxing or fishing by tranquil waters.
With its reliable population of fish, Lake Buffum attracts both casual and expert anglers looking for serious catches without the crowded conditions. It's particularly praised for its healthy bass, as well as bluegill that respond well to light tackle in the warmer months. The best time to fish here is typically from October through April, when cooler air and water temperatures make early mornings and late afternoons especially rewarding.
Visitors frequently leave glowing reviews on Google Maps describing the lake as "beautiful" and "populated" for anglers. It's easy to see why it's worth visiting, with the hidden gem offering smooth waters and a calm environment framed by thriving plant life. Lake Buffum is truly an underrated central‑Florida fishing spot that promises a serene and satisfying experience.
Planning your visit to Lake Buffum
For out-of-state visitors, Lake Buffum is about an hour and a half drive from Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport. From either hub, drive to Fort Meade, following highway routes south or east as you leave the metro area. Along the way, you'll pass through lovely little Florida towns that call Polk County home. From Fort Meade, head to Doc Lindsey Road until you reach a public boat ramp and access point. The boat ramp was renovated in 2025 and offers visitors an expanded parking space.
If you're looking to extend your stay, there are several lodging options that fit any budget and itinerary. Campgrounds such as Lake Wales Campground or Camp N Aire RV Resort serve outdoor travelers. There are also highly-rated local lodging options like Rainbow Sun RV Community and Hickory Lake Estates that promise comfortable rooms in nearby Frostproof.
Once you're settled, there are plenty of other activities to try in Fort Meade and its surroundings, as the area is known for its museums, local markets, and hiking trails. There's also the option of visiting some of Florida's most breathtaking beaches, like Canaveral National Seashore, just two hours away from the lake. Whatever you decide to do while you're there, it all starts or ends with a restful few hours in Lake Buffum, a true central Florida getaway for anglers and tourists alike.