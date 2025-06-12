These Lovely Little Florida Towns Are Perfect For A Crowd-Free Weekend Getaway, According To Visitors

Florida may be known for its glitzy beaches, exciting cities, and world-famous theme parks, but tucked away from the crowds are charming little towns that offer a quieter, more authentic experience. From historic architecture to freshwater springs, these hidden gems prove that a delightful Sunshine State getaway doesn't have to mean fighting the crowds. Whether you're into kayaking and hiking or antiquing and enjoying seafood, each of these towns offers something special to your next weekend getaway — often with a side of Southern hospitality.

If you've been craving a trip that's as relaxing as it is memorable, consider skipping the usual tourist hotspots and exploring these small-town Florida escapes instead. We've done our due diligence to ensure that each of these included destinations is generally crowd-free while still offering lots to do over a weekend, whether you're looking to beach-hop or immerse yourself in history. Lots of Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and destination sites were consulted to make sure that each spot is worth your time.