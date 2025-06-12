These Lovely Little Florida Towns Are Perfect For A Crowd-Free Weekend Getaway, According To Visitors
Florida may be known for its glitzy beaches, exciting cities, and world-famous theme parks, but tucked away from the crowds are charming little towns that offer a quieter, more authentic experience. From historic architecture to freshwater springs, these hidden gems prove that a delightful Sunshine State getaway doesn't have to mean fighting the crowds. Whether you're into kayaking and hiking or antiquing and enjoying seafood, each of these towns offers something special to your next weekend getaway — often with a side of Southern hospitality.
If you've been craving a trip that's as relaxing as it is memorable, consider skipping the usual tourist hotspots and exploring these small-town Florida escapes instead. We've done our due diligence to ensure that each of these included destinations is generally crowd-free while still offering lots to do over a weekend, whether you're looking to beach-hop or immerse yourself in history. Lots of Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and destination sites were consulted to make sure that each spot is worth your time.
Fernandina Beach
With picturesque beaches, Southern charm, and lots of historic ambiance, it's hard not to fall in love with Amelia Island. And its under-the-radar port city, Fernandina Beach, is no exception. "What a fun place to vacation. Great beach, wonderful restaurants, beautiful downtown and great places to stay," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "This is our top destination in Florida! Never disappointed." While here, you can spend your weekend getaway kayaking, paddle boarding, or simply relaxing by the beach, plus lots of wandering around the historic district. There are plenty of ways to explore Fernandina Beach and Amelia Island's rich history, from walking tours to nighttime ghost tours or even just paying a visit to the Amelia Island Museum of History.
The area is also known for seafood, so don't skip a stop at Timoti's Seafood Shak for some fresh, wild-caught dishes. For an extra dose of charm and history, stay at the Florida House Inn. Dating back to 1857, this is the oldest surviving hotel in Florida and offers features like free breakfast, a cocktail bar, and a weekend brunch restaurant.
Fort White
People often associate Florida with beaches but somehow always overlook one of its other most amazing natural attractions — its springs. With at least 1,000 across the state, it can be tough narrowing down, but one highlight is undoubtedly in North Florida's Fort White. This scenic town is the gateway to Ichetucknee Springs State Park, which is home to eight major springs. Enjoy this gorgeous corner of Florida by canoe, kayak, or tube, or go snorkeling. There are also three different hiking trails worth exploring, and abundant wildlife like wading birds, manatees, and river otters.
Capacity is limited, so it's recommended to arrive earlier in the day, and entry to Ichetucknee Springs State Park is $6 per vehicle. For easy access to the park and lots of time in nature, Ichetucknee Springs Campground is just minutes away and includes RV sites, primitive tent camping, and tents with electricity. Otherwise, Grady House Bed and Breakfast in nearby High Springs is rated 4.9 on Tripadvisor and would be an excellent choice for a quaint and comfortable stay.
McIntosh
This underrated town has roots going back to the 1800s, and it's still packed with history, from its Queen Anne and Gothic architecture to buildings like the McIntosh Presbyterian Church, which dates back to 1907. Although not certainly the most crowd-free time to visit, the town even hosts an annual 1890s Festival, with 250 different vendors selling everything from food to jewelry to antique items, all accentuated by McIntosh's charming Victorian backdrop.
Aside from the festival, McIntosh is a hidden haven for antique lovers, with three beloved antique shops in the area. It's also a gem for nature lovers, with easy access to Silver Springs State Park and Rainbow Springs State Park and over 600 lakes, rivers, springs, and streams. There are also more than 80 miles of unpaved trails, meaning a weekend here comes with lots of opportunities for swimming, fishing, canoeing, and hiking. Just a few miles north of McIntosh in nearby Micanopy, Herlong Mansion Bed and Breakfast is a boutique hotel with a ton of history and appeal. Dating back to 1845, guests can enjoy amenities like freshly made breakfast, free beer and wine, and lots of Southern hospitality.
Micanopy
If you're a history buff, this is the town for you. Micanopy has the distinction of being Florida's oldest inland town, and that legacy is clear — here, there's no shortage of Old Florida personality, art galleries, antique shops, and historical landmarks. "What a cute quaint little gem," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Wish I had gone sooner!" First founded in 1821, today, you'll find most of the action along Cholokka Boulevard, which is home to several antique shops, cafes, restaurants, and other local businesses. The Micanopy Historical Society Museum always has a number of exhibits on display to learn more about this quaint town's storied past (open Tuesdays through Sundays). The Micanopy Historic Cemetery is also a fascinating place to visit, with gravestones dating back to the 1800s, all shaded by picturesque trees and Spanish moss.
If you're up for some nature, you'll also find a number of hiking trails and green spaces, particularly in the Native American Heritage Preserve, where there was once an ancient village, and Tuscawilla Preserve. Although the town is small (just 1 square mile), don't rush your way through. A weekend here is all about embracing a slower pace of life and immersing yourself in this town's rich history. This town is also where you'll find the 1845 Herlong Mansion (pair a stop here with your time in McIntosh), and staying here is really a must to get the full Micanopy experience.
Manalapan
If you're looking for a lavish beach town, this is it. Tucked between Miami and West Palm Beach and lined with oceanfront homes, this quiet residential community is as peaceful as it gets. While many of the beaches are reserved for hotel guests, beach club members, or residents, visitors can get their fill of beach time at the public Lantana Beach and take in the scenery from Boynton Inlet Pier. For some unforgettable sightseeing, check out the Lofthus shipwreck, which launched in 1868 before wrecking 30 years later off of Florida's coast while en route to Argentina. Just 175 yards off of Manalapan's shore, the ship is now part of the Florida Underwater Archeological Preserve and can be visited by diving 15 to 20 feet.
For a truly luxurious experience, you can't do better than Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa. Overlooking the ocean and adorned with tropical gardens, a stay here is sure to be unforgettable. Escape into your own secluded getaway by enjoying a massage with a glass of champagne, farm-to-table cuisine alongside a live pianist, and private beach access.
Lake Placid
Bursting with nature, art, and endless appeal, Lake Placid is the Florida getaway you didn't know you needed. This little town is tucked between Sarasota and Fort Pierce and has nearly 30 freshwater lakes, making it the perfect choice for boating, fishing, or water sports. Lake Placid's outdoor offerings don't end there, as it's also home to the tranquil 845-acre Lake June-in-Winter Scrub Preserve State Park — where you can find lots of unique wildlife — and is just 20 miles from Highlands Hammock State Park as well.
Its art scene is equally impressive, with over 50 murals scattered throughout the town, earning itself the nickname "the Town of Murals." From Wednesdays to Saturdays, you can stop by the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum to learn about local history, and if you're looking for a drink, head to the family-owned Tropical Winery for a tasting. For a gorgeous lakeside stay, book a room at the highly-rated Inn on the Lakes in nearby Sebring.
Gulfport
Sandwiched between Tampa and Sarasota, Gulfport is eclectic, artsy, and absolutely one-of-a-kind. This laid-back waterfront town is known for its many artists, musicians, and writers, and as a hub for Tampa Bay's LGBTQ community, it offers all the character and tranquility you could hope for during a weekend getaway. A weekend here means taking a boat tour or kayaking around the Clam Bayou Nature Preserve, listening to music around the Art Village Courtyard, and shopping for kitschy souvenirs at Gulfport Beach Bazaar. You'll find plenty of art galleries, artist studios, and local shops throughout town, and as a testament to Gulfport's artistic spirit, you'll also find regular events like an art walk and maker's market every single month.
Just 10 minutes away from the more lauded St. Petersburg, Gulfport has managed to stay quiet and under the radar. Just keep in mind that Gulfport is still recovering from hurricane damage, and while things have largely reopened, some eateries and amenities remain closed. For authentic Italian food in a cozy setting, head to Pia's Trattoria, and Gulfport Brewery and Eatery is a great spot for locally brewed beer. One of the town's top accommodation options is Peninsula Bed and Cocktails, a stylish and historic boutique hotel. Plus, every guest receives a free cocktail!
Hillsboro Beach
Florida's best-kept coastal secret is none other than Hillsboro Beach, a quiet peninsula town about 45 miles outside of Miami. Just 3 miles long, this town offers proximity to larger cities like Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale but without the same crowds or commotion. Spend your weekend walking or biking along the shore, and the Hillsboro Lighthouse is also well worth a visit if possible — it's been operating since 1907, and tours are offered once a month. Today, it remains one of the tallest and most well-lit lighthouses on the East Coast. Alternatively, learn about the highlights by visiting the museum, open daily at Roy L. Rogers Family Park.
And if visiting from March through October, you're really in luck, as this is when this Florida town becomes home to one of the largest concentrations of leatherback, loggerhead, and green sea turtle nests along the state's east coast. Be sure to keep your distance and avoid flash photography or shining any lights nearby. For your own private beach house, opt for a stay with Royal Flamingo Villas. You'll be just minutes away from restaurants and the beach while enjoying amenities like a heated pool.
Melbourne Beach
Unlike more touristy beach towns in Florida, Melbourne Beach has managed to stay under the radar — for now. Situated near the Indian River Lagoon, this is the perfect spot for a relaxing getaway. Here, you can spend your days lazing on the sand, which you may even have to yourself: "Miles of sand and hardly any people, we couldn't believe it," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. Watching the sunrise on the historic pier (which dates back to 1888) and surfing at Sebastian Inlet State Park make this a truly special Sunshine State destination.
Whatever you do, don't skip Archie Carr National Wildlife Refuge. Covering over 20 miles of coastline, it protects some of the world's most significant areas for loggerhead sea turtle and green turtle nesting, but it's also a great place for spotting wildlife like gopher tortoises, manatees, and various types of birds. For casual dining with an ocean view, check out Sand on the Beach, known for its fresh seafood and fun cocktails. For cozy accommodation with free breakfast, an outdoor pool, and within walking distance of the beach, SeaGlass Inn Bed and Breakfast is a stellar choice.
Matlacha
If you're looking for a Florida destination that's truly unlike anywhere else, Matlacha needs to be your next vacation destination. After the local fishing economy began to decline in the 1990s, residents found a new way to breathe life into their town with paint. Today, Matlacha's buildings are bright, colorful, and a true work of art, making this a fantastic destination for artsy travelers or those who appreciate offbeat destinations. Kayaking and paddle boarding are highlights here — if you're lucky, dolphins have been known to make an appearance or two. And, of course, spend lots of time exploring this funky town, from its art galleries to its funky shops (Matlacha Menagerie is a great spot for unique gifts). For some of the best seafood around with an unmatched local atmosphere, head to Blue Dog Bar and Grill.
Keep in mind that this is another area that's sustained hurricane damage in recent years. Recovery has been ongoing, and some destinations may still be closed at the time of your visit. For a private space with proximity to Matlacha's best dining and shopping, with some eclectic local charm, Matlacha Tiny Village is an excellent option.
Vero Beach
For spectacular beaches that have managed to escape the crowds, Vero Beach is a true Florida gem. It has managed to avoid overdevelopment, still retaining its authentic identity and sense of small-town enchantment. Here, it's all about spending time on the water, so hop on a boat cruise along the Indian River Lagoon, go kayaking, and take a tour through the marshlands.
Within Vero Beach's historic downtown, find lots of local shops, restaurants, and other sightseeing. Back in the late 1800s, Vero Beach and the surrounding area played a key role in Florida's growing citrus industry, which you can learn about at the Heritage Center and Indian River Citrus Museum. Alternatively, experience a taste of its citrus-filled past by driving or biking through the 8-mile Jungle Trail, which was constructed in the 1920s to help transport the fruit. Along the way, explore the trails of the Captain Forster Hammock Preserve and see the old-timey Jones Pier.
A must is a visit to the McKee Botanical Garden. In the 1940s, it was one of Florida's top natural attractions, and it's still considered a local gem. "Absolutely beautiful, calm and peaceful," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "A watercolorists' dream!" Speaking of watercolorists, Vero Beach has an impressive arts scene, including the Vero Beach Museum of Art, as well as theater, ballet, and opera performances. For a memorable and luxurious weekend getaway, stay at Costa d'Este Beach Resort and Spa, which offers amenities like sunrise yoga classes, beach cruiser bicycles, and welcome drinks.
St. George Island
This peaceful oasis in the Gulf of Mexico is the perfect getaway for anyone looking for beautiful beaches without the swarms of crowds. Spend time at the pristine Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park, which offers 9 miles of undeveloped beaches, along with opportunities for hiking, biking, and birding. And for some history, stop by the St. George Island Lighthouse, a reconstruction of the original 1833 lighthouse that serves as a museum today.
"It is not at all touristy (on purpose) but the area is very well taken care of," said one Redditor in r/Florida about St. George Island. "If you're looking for quiet, beautiful, and relaxing, St. George is where I would recommend." When it comes to dining, Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café is an island institution for its fresh seafood and steaks, tiki bar, and beachfront views, and be sure to also grab an ice cream from the colorful and family-owned Aunt Ebby's Ice Cream. For a stay that comes with lots of "Old Florida" style, opt for a stay at St. George Inn. Its location is unmatched, within walking distance of the beach, restaurants, shops, and the historic lighthouse.
Apalachicola
This quaint fishing village is the perfect spot for a taste of authentic Florida. Don't expect to see any chain restaurants or big hotel brands — it's all about old-school charm here. Once the Gulf of Mexico's (also known as the Gulf of America) third largest port, Apalachicola is brimming with history. Explore the 900 historic buildings in the National Historic District, some of which go as far back as the 1830s. For a look into life in the 19th century, pay a visit to the Raney House Museum, and to learn about Apalachicola's most famous resident, visit the John Gorrie Museum. Gorrie's claim to fame was the creation of a mechanical ice machine, which became the basis for modern refrigeration and air conditioning.
Those looking to get outdoors will have no shortage of options, and you should start with kayaking along the Apalachicola River. Don't skip taking a boat ride to the nearby Vincent National Wildlife Refuge, which has 9 miles of empty beaches and trails. This maritime town also goes by "Oystertown," so you can be sure to find lots of great seafood. The Station Raw Bar and Liquor Store is a local favorite for its fun atmosphere and Florida-style seafood, which, of course, includes oysters. For an accommodation steeped in history, the Gibson Inn dates back to 1907, while offering modern amenities with laid-back Florida style. Plus, it houses one of the best bars in town, the excellent Parlor Bar. Pair your visit with some time in nearby St. George Island for the ultimate weekend getaway.
Methodology
Florida is full of fantastic (but over-touristed) destinations, so we took great care to search for small towns that have managed to stay relatively overlooked by non-locals. We scoured Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, travel blogs, local publications, and destination sites to compile our list, ensuring that each spot is generally uncrowded while still offering lots to do during a weekend getaway. We also used destination sites to verify our information.