This California Neighborhood Is A High Desert Refuge With Blooming Hills And Family-Friendly Fun

Seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure? Roll into the blooming knolls of Quartz Hill, a peaceful neighborhood tucked away in the shadows of Palmdale and Lancaster, an underrated, artsy California city with captivating flower fields. Quartz Hill sits in the Antelope Valley, a little over an hour north of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), give or take with traffic. The Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), which is one of the least crowded airports in America, is also close by if you want to avoid the long lines.

Home to about 10,000 people, Quartz Hill is nestled within Southern California's High Desert, where the western expanse of the Mojave teems with a unique array of formidable flora and sweeping vistas, as well as a bevy of family-friendly fun and outdoor recreation opportunities. Decades ago, the area served as a thriving agricultural hub, where almonds and alfalfa, among other cash crops, were hot commodities.

Today, the suburban refuge's small-town spirit is a breath of fresh air for those looking to get away from the hubbub of big city life. Since the unincorporated community is largely residential, you'll be hard-pressed to find any major hotel or motel chains in town, though many can be found in the neighboring cities of Palmdale and Lancaster. There are a few cozy Quartz Hill rental options on Airbnb that you can reserve if you want to stay the night, but be mindful of California's short-term rental regulations to avoid unwanted surprises. There are a decent number of local businesses in the area, such as Broken Bit Steakhouse and Medrano's Mexican Restaurant, both local favorites that come top-rated on Tripadvisor.