This California Neighborhood Is A High Desert Refuge With Blooming Hills And Family-Friendly Fun
Seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure? Roll into the blooming knolls of Quartz Hill, a peaceful neighborhood tucked away in the shadows of Palmdale and Lancaster, an underrated, artsy California city with captivating flower fields. Quartz Hill sits in the Antelope Valley, a little over an hour north of the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), give or take with traffic. The Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), which is one of the least crowded airports in America, is also close by if you want to avoid the long lines.
Home to about 10,000 people, Quartz Hill is nestled within Southern California's High Desert, where the western expanse of the Mojave teems with a unique array of formidable flora and sweeping vistas, as well as a bevy of family-friendly fun and outdoor recreation opportunities. Decades ago, the area served as a thriving agricultural hub, where almonds and alfalfa, among other cash crops, were hot commodities.
Today, the suburban refuge's small-town spirit is a breath of fresh air for those looking to get away from the hubbub of big city life. Since the unincorporated community is largely residential, you'll be hard-pressed to find any major hotel or motel chains in town, though many can be found in the neighboring cities of Palmdale and Lancaster. There are a few cozy Quartz Hill rental options on Airbnb that you can reserve if you want to stay the night, but be mindful of California's short-term rental regulations to avoid unwanted surprises. There are a decent number of local businesses in the area, such as Broken Bit Steakhouse and Medrano's Mexican Restaurant, both local favorites that come top-rated on Tripadvisor.
See the wild blooms around Quartz Hill
The hills of the Mojave come alive with an array of wildflowers at various times throughout the first half of the year. If you happen to be in town from about mid-March to the start of May, you can take in the California desert's colorful display in and around Quartz Hill, which could be one of the most mesmerizing places to see flowers in bloom in the Antelope Valley.
See sun-colored swaths of the state flower — the California poppy — at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, which lies about 20 minutes northwest of Quartz Hill. The protected area stretches across the valley for a little over 1,700 acres and is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. View the flowers as you traipse along several miles of trails, or do a bit of wildlife watching. The reserve, which isn't dog-friendly, is home to an eclectic bunch of local critters, from various types of birds and gophers to kangaroo rats and the occasional bobcat or coyote. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for rattlesnakes. And whatever you do, don't pick the poppies — it's against the law.
You can, however, pick up some high desert varieties and other potted goods at the Quartz Hill Garden Center. You can also experience community tradition at the Almond Blossom Festival, an annual event launched in the 1950s that usually takes place in early April to celebrate the region's blooming almond trees. The festival itinerary usually includes carnival rides, live music, car shows, and delicious food.
Family-friendly activities in the great outdoors
There's more family fun to be had in and about Quartz Hill. Enjoy an outing at George Lane Park, which has a playground, picnic tables, and even a swimming pool, which is open for use seasonally. There are also a plethora of sports fields, including playing areas for baseball, football, soccer, and softball, as well as volleyball and basketball courts.
For more outdoor thrills, head to the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve. Perched on the outskirts of Quartz Hill, the preserve is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., good weather permitting. The small scenic reserve spans roughly 120 acres and has about 3 miles of trails to roam, though you'll have to leave Fido at home because dogs aren't allowed. Swing by the Elyze Clifford Interpretive Center with your little ones for a variety of kid-friendly activities, such as a hands-on station for excavating replica bones and other artifacts. The center is only open on Wednesdays and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What's more, the sprawling Angeles National Forest is to the south of Quartz Hill, and the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is due west. Both offer opportunities for hiking, camping, horseback riding, and picnicking. The latter also has miles of shoreline and swim beaches flanking Castaic Lake, which is great for boating, water skiing, kayaking, and more water fun.