Tracee Ellis Ross' Genius Tip To Easily Find Out If You're The Kind Of Person Who'll Enjoy A Solo Vacation

Solo travel is on the rise, and for good reason. More people are realizing that hitting the road alone can be surprisingly good for your mental health, and that solo travel can even help make you a nicer person. Still, the idea of traveling by yourself can be daunting, especially if it means stepping out of your comfort zone — like camping when you're used to hotels or navigating a foreign country on your own. Enter actress and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross. Dubbed "the poster child for singledom" by Oprah Winfrey, the Emmy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning star of "Black-ish" is a longtime advocate of doing things alone and loving it. So much so that she created a show called "Solo Traveling" for The Roku Channel, where she visits international destinations, explores local culture, takes selfies, and does exactly what she wants — like cancelling dinner plans to stay in and order room service.

There are many benefits to solo travel, but if you're hesitant or not sure if you're the kind of person who will enjoy venturing alone, Ross shared a simple starting point with BBC: Take yourself out to dinner. Pick a weeknight that's less busy, and go early — maybe around 6 p.m., when the restaurant opens. Order something that excites you, and have a drink if you'd like. Try chatting with the server. You may opt for a seat at the counter or bar if there is one, as it can feel more casual and low-stakes (Ross herself does this in Morocco). While you're seated, resist the urge to hide behind your phone the entire time and try a little introspection instead. How do you feel: embarrassed, awkward, self-conscious, uncomfortable, relaxed, ashamed? Are those feelings rooted in something real? Or are they just habits? Maybe you'll find you don't care as much as you thought. This can help you determine if you're ready to book your next trip solo.