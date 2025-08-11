Pennsylvania's Hidden Park Along The Lehigh River Is An Open-Air Museum With Giant Structures And Activities

Saylor Park, right along the Lehigh River, is most famous is its nine Schoefer cement kilns dating back to 1893. The 90-foot-high kilns helped produce Portland cement and put Lehigh County on the map as a cement manufacturing hub. Now, the kilns exist as an open-air museum where people can view this special part of Pennsylvania history, and they're even a part of the National Register of Historic Places.

Created in England in the early 1800s, the company Portland Cement marked a big advancement in industrial history. It was manufactured mostly in Europe, but in 1867, American David O. Saylor realized he could make the same kind of cement in the United States with his own company, the Coplay Cement Company. The cement was used for the construction of public infrastructure like bridges and buildings, and by the time Saylor died, Coplay was producing about 30 million pounds of cement per year. While many Portland cement plants still exist in Pennsylvania, the kilns were usurped by other technological innovations, and in 1904 they became fully obsolete and were shut down. Travelers interested in exploring more industrial history in Pennsylvania should also check out downtown Pittsburgh, America's one-time steel capital.

There are a few other things that visitors should be sure to check out while they're in town. For a snack or sweet treat, the Egypt Star Bakery is only a 10-minute walk from the park and has been a local Pennsylvania business for nearly 100 years. Those looking for a heartier lunch or dinner can also stop by Samuel Owens Restaurant & Bar, a family-run restaurant that serves American fare and fusion food, from burgers and wings to tacos and stir-fry, and is only a six-minute walk from Saylor Park. Across the river, there's also Canal Street Park, which offers picnic areas, fishing spots, a playground, and great river views.