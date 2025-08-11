Pennsylvania's Hidden Park Along The Lehigh River Is An Open-Air Museum With Giant Structures And Activities
Pennsylvania was a highly influential state throughout the history of industrial production, but beyond Andrew Carnegie and Bethlehem Steel, which boomed in the state, there's an even deeper history of creation that's definitely worth exploring. For travelers who want to learn more of the Keystone State and its background, Saylor Park is a unique destination that lets visitors learn about the history of cement production while also walking through the place where that history (and cement) was made.
Saylor Park, part of Lehigh County, is great stop for road-trippers because it's easily accessible by car from a variety of major cities. It's only an hour and a half from Newark, New Jersey, about two hours from New York City, and about an hour and a half from Philadelphia. The park is in the smaller borough of Coplay, and while there aren't many places to stay there, there are many accommodation options in the larger Lehigh Valley area. Travelers can choose from boutique hotels and bed and breakfasts and, if they want a really rustic outdoors experience, there are plenty of campgrounds, too.
Learn about industrial history at Saylor Park
Saylor Park, right along the Lehigh River, is most famous is its nine Schoefer cement kilns dating back to 1893. The 90-foot-high kilns helped produce Portland cement and put Lehigh County on the map as a cement manufacturing hub. Now, the kilns exist as an open-air museum where people can view this special part of Pennsylvania history, and they're even a part of the National Register of Historic Places.
Created in England in the early 1800s, the company Portland Cement marked a big advancement in industrial history. It was manufactured mostly in Europe, but in 1867, American David O. Saylor realized he could make the same kind of cement in the United States with his own company, the Coplay Cement Company. The cement was used for the construction of public infrastructure like bridges and buildings, and by the time Saylor died, Coplay was producing about 30 million pounds of cement per year. While many Portland cement plants still exist in Pennsylvania, the kilns were usurped by other technological innovations, and in 1904 they became fully obsolete and were shut down. Travelers interested in exploring more industrial history in Pennsylvania should also check out downtown Pittsburgh, America's one-time steel capital.
There are a few other things that visitors should be sure to check out while they're in town. For a snack or sweet treat, the Egypt Star Bakery is only a 10-minute walk from the park and has been a local Pennsylvania business for nearly 100 years. Those looking for a heartier lunch or dinner can also stop by Samuel Owens Restaurant & Bar, a family-run restaurant that serves American fare and fusion food, from burgers and wings to tacos and stir-fry, and is only a six-minute walk from Saylor Park. Across the river, there's also Canal Street Park, which offers picnic areas, fishing spots, a playground, and great river views.
Enjoy scenic trails along a historical path
Folks looking to explore even more of Pennsylvania's history should look into the Ironton Rail Trail, a former railroad that's been turned into a multi-use recreational road. With over 9 miles of path and 23 historical sites along the way, people can walk, jog, bike, and even rollerblade down the trail as they learn more about the area. Because the trail is paved, it's also largely accessible for wheelchair users or people traveling with strollers. The trail also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including running events, free historical walks with hike leaders, and events for Mother's Day, Halloween, New Year's, and more.
Travelers visiting Lehigh County can also easily take day trips to other cities in Pennsylvania. A 20-minute drive or hour-long bus ride from Lehigh will bring visitors to Allentown, a thriving, artsy city offering world class bites. Visitors who want to see more of the railroad's history in Pennsylvania should be sure to stop by Reading, a former railroad city and affordable destination where old railroad spaces now house things like museums and breweries. While Reading is a bit more difficult to get to via public transit, travelers with a car easily get there in about an hour.