A Secret Town On Maine's 'Bold Coast' Offers A New England Getaway Full Of Quiet Beaches And Kitschy Shops

There is a lighthouse located on an island off the coast of Cutler that is a must-stay destination in the area. From June 1 to September 30, Little River Lighthouse hosts an overnight stay program. There are three bedrooms and a full bath for a maximum occupancy of six people — perfect for a family up for an adventure. Not only will you stay on the 15-acre island adjacent to the water, but you can also walk along the trails through the forest. At the time of this writing, reservations are limited since it's a popular attraction. You will need to call the Little River Lighthouse to make a reservation, which goes for $400 a night with additional fees for further rooms, and the volunteers who work there can facilitate your boat ride across Cutler Harbor to the island.

Cutler Harbor also embarks to one of the only places in America to see puffins. The Bold Coast Charter Company offers tours to Machias Seal Island, where one of the largest colonies of puffins in the U.S. resides during the summer. Tours are on a reservation-basis, with prices ranging from $275 per person at the beginning of the season in May and the end of the season in August to over $300 from mid-June to early August.

Hikers should check out Cutler Coast Public Reserve Land, a 12,334-acre preserve with 10 miles of hiking trails located just outside of town. The headlands offer breathtaking views of the Bay of Fundy, while the cliffside hiking routes take you through rocky beaches, cedar swamps, and fir forests. The shortest trail, the Coastal Trail to Ocean, is just shy of 3 miles; the longest, Fairy Head Loop, is nearly 10 miles and winds past freshwater marshes and a beaver pond. Cutler Coast Public Reserve Land offers a taste of everything the Bold Coast has to offer.