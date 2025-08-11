A Secret Town On Maine's 'Bold Coast' Offers A New England Getaway Full Of Quiet Beaches And Kitschy Shops
Maine's "Bold Coast," the stretch of shoreline from Milbridge to Eastport full of rural towns, fishermen, and picturesque ocean views, is home to a little-known town perfect for an escape. Cutler, Maine, is a small town of about 500 people that surrounds Little Machias Bay and straddles the coast with the Atlantic Ocean. The Little River flows through it to join the Gulf of Maine. It's a scenic two-hour road trip from Acadia National Park to the southwest and New Brunswick, Canada, to the northeast. Visiting Cutler, you'll find it's not the busiest town — and there's not much of anywhere to eat — but it's pocked with quaint beaches and close to some of Maine's unique shops. During the summer — which is the perfect time to visit — lobsters teem and whales breach the warm waters.
Getting to this slice of Maine would require you to fly into Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine or Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport near Acadia. (There's an airport in Cutler, but it's for public-use small crafts only.) It's about two hours from either of those smaller airports to Cutler and the Bold Coast. As for the closest international airport, that's over the border at Canada's Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport — just shy of four hours away by car.
Cutler offers coastal views and peace at the beach
There is a lighthouse located on an island off the coast of Cutler that is a must-stay destination in the area. From June 1 to September 30, Little River Lighthouse hosts an overnight stay program. There are three bedrooms and a full bath for a maximum occupancy of six people — perfect for a family up for an adventure. Not only will you stay on the 15-acre island adjacent to the water, but you can also walk along the trails through the forest. At the time of this writing, reservations are limited since it's a popular attraction. You will need to call the Little River Lighthouse to make a reservation, which goes for $400 a night with additional fees for further rooms, and the volunteers who work there can facilitate your boat ride across Cutler Harbor to the island.
Cutler Harbor also embarks to one of the only places in America to see puffins. The Bold Coast Charter Company offers tours to Machias Seal Island, where one of the largest colonies of puffins in the U.S. resides during the summer. Tours are on a reservation-basis, with prices ranging from $275 per person at the beginning of the season in May and the end of the season in August to over $300 from mid-June to early August.
Hikers should check out Cutler Coast Public Reserve Land, a 12,334-acre preserve with 10 miles of hiking trails located just outside of town. The headlands offer breathtaking views of the Bay of Fundy, while the cliffside hiking routes take you through rocky beaches, cedar swamps, and fir forests. The shortest trail, the Coastal Trail to Ocean, is just shy of 3 miles; the longest, Fairy Head Loop, is nearly 10 miles and winds past freshwater marshes and a beaver pond. Cutler Coast Public Reserve Land offers a taste of everything the Bold Coast has to offer.
Check out these one-of-a-kind shops in Cutler
Maine is home to some of the country's best fresh seafood restaurants and one of America's best summer food festivals, so it's no surprise that the Bold Coast has some choice stops of its own. Hatch Knoll Farm in Jonesboro, a half-hour away from Cutler, is where you can find Garden Side Dairy. The farm is run by a small family that's been raising goats for over 15 years. Not only can you buy a variety of cheeses, seasonal produce, and pasture-raised meat, but the farm also allows you to camp on the property so you can explore the surrounding forests and get a glimpse of Bold Coast farm life.
Another quaint little shop is Roy Toy in Machias, about 25 minutes away from Cutler. The toy manufacturer was founded in 1930 by Roy K. Dennison and is a quintessential example of an American small business with products made in America. Dennison crafted all the toys by hand until he passed away in 1967. Then in 1992, his grandson restarted the business and continues his grandfather's legacy today, bringing handcrafted wooden building logs to modern consumers. You can leave the Bold Coast with a piece of Maine history to go with your newfound memories of the state's iconic but unsung stretch of coastline.