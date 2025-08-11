Bike Over A Floating Bridge To A Cozy Historic Tavern On This Scenic Island Trail Near Seattle

You'll start your bike ride on the Seattle side of the Lacey V. Murrow Bridge. From there, you can cycle over the pontoons that support the bridge and onto Mercer Island, where you'll be greeted by the expansive Aubrey Davis Park — a great place to lounge after this first section of your bike ride.

From here, you can either choose to go counterclockwise or clockwise. According to cyclists on r/seattlebike, there's no "best way" to go, so feel free to choose whatever you prefer. Regardless of which way you go, you'll be met with winding roads and hills, with one big climb and descent. It is common to find bicycle clubs along for the ride, with some even completing the loop twice for the extra challenge. Meanwhile, for bikers who are more into BMX, the City of Mercer Island built a skills-building course in Deane's Children's Park. At the end of the day, there's a bit of something for all bikers of varying skills.

The scenic views accessible on the Mercer Island loop are one of a kind. Pass by wooded areas, bike along the waters of Lake Washington, catch glimpses of the Seattle and Bellevue skylines, or go off trail for a bit to find one of Washington State's most beautiful beaches. Once you're done, you'll definitely want to head over to the Roanoke Inn, a Mercer Island staple, to refuel.