Bike Over A Floating Bridge To A Cozy Historic Tavern On This Scenic Island Trail Near Seattle
There are some pretty quirky and cool facts about Washington State. For example, it's home to America's third longest lava tube. Also, its largest city, Seattle, boasts five of the world's 20 floating bridges.
Of those five, there's a 6,620-foot-long section of the Interstate 90 called the Lacey V. Murrow Floating Bridge that leads onto Mercer Island, a wealthy suburb of Seattle. Beyond that, the beginning of the floating bridge also marks the start of a popular bike loop around Mercer Island — often considered one of the best short road rides in Seattle.
The "Mercer Island Loop," as it's colloquially known, is a little over 17 miles long with an elevation gain of roughly 898 feet. It is also a popular route for anyone who wants to bike over to Bellevue, a world-class shopping mecca, and avoid most of the dreadful city traffic. Once you've started rolling, wooded areas, city skylines, and a historic tavern await over on Mercer Island.
Tackling the Mercer Island Loop on two wheels
You'll start your bike ride on the Seattle side of the Lacey V. Murrow Bridge. From there, you can cycle over the pontoons that support the bridge and onto Mercer Island, where you'll be greeted by the expansive Aubrey Davis Park — a great place to lounge after this first section of your bike ride.
From here, you can either choose to go counterclockwise or clockwise. According to cyclists on r/seattlebike, there's no "best way" to go, so feel free to choose whatever you prefer. Regardless of which way you go, you'll be met with winding roads and hills, with one big climb and descent. It is common to find bicycle clubs along for the ride, with some even completing the loop twice for the extra challenge. Meanwhile, for bikers who are more into BMX, the City of Mercer Island built a skills-building course in Deane's Children's Park. At the end of the day, there's a bit of something for all bikers of varying skills.
The scenic views accessible on the Mercer Island loop are one of a kind. Pass by wooded areas, bike along the waters of Lake Washington, catch glimpses of the Seattle and Bellevue skylines, or go off trail for a bit to find one of Washington State's most beautiful beaches. Once you're done, you'll definitely want to head over to the Roanoke Inn, a Mercer Island staple, to refuel.
Visit the oldest building on the island
Tucked away on the northernmost edge of Mercer Island, on a small hill, sits a tavern that's been around since Mercer Island was a humble dairy farming community. Built in 1914, the Roanoke Inn gained a reputation as a weekend getaway for both residents and tourists, serving its community throughout decades of Seattle's history. It has become such a staple of the Seattle-Bellevue area, that Washington even listed the Roanoke Inn as a historical landmark in 1976.
To this day, the Roanoke Inn serves bikers some much needed nutrition after a long ride. Open Monday from 3:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. onward, you can take your pick from a diverse menu filled with delicious bites and meals – including everything from beef tacos to brisket sandwiches and vegetarian-friendly dishes.
Getting there is a cinch. From where the Lacey V. Murrow Floating Bridge ends near Aubrey Davis Park, you'll want to turn north onto West Mercer Way. Then, take a quick right onto Southeast 20th Street before taking another left, where you'll see the Roanoke Inn's iconic blue sign on 72nd Avenue Southeast. All in all, the journey should take about 16 minutes from the floating bridge. Once you've grabbed your food, bike back to Aubrey Davis Park and lounge as you eat with the Seattle skyline as your backdrop.