Nestled Just Outside Of Albany And The Adirondacks Is New York's Cozy Hamlet With Parks And Pastries
While visitors to upstate New York will find everything from a major city to famed mountains, travelers will also come across the in-between in the form of a quaint suburb worth stopping for. In just under 15 minutes from Albany International Airport, the hamlet of Latham has a perfect mix of indoor and outdoor activities perfect for all ages and all seasons. Located in the town of Colonie, Latham is less than an hour to the gateway of the Adirondacks, one of New York's best mountain ranges, and is also home to historic sites and top-ranked pastry shops. In addition to its proximity to the airport, the town is also easily accessible for drivers as Interstate 87 runs right through it. As for hotel accommodations, travelers will find a mix of boutique hotels and budget-friendly chain properties. Those looking for a bit more of a homey feel, can look into vacation rentals that are sprinkled throughout its surrounding areas such as Troy and Albany.
When it comes to hotels right in town, the Clocktower at Century House and the Inn at Century House are great options. The Clocktower, which was formerly a Comfort Inn, recently underwent a $5 million renovation and reopened in January. Contrarily, the Century House Inn is much older, with its roots dating back to the 1700s. However, since both are part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, they offer similar amenities like a complimentary breakfast, a pool, and a fitness room. The two properties, although at different addresses, share a restaurant, aptly named the Century House. The Latham Inn, which also serves breakfast and has a restaurant on its premises, is also another local hotel option. For a bit of familiarity or the chance to use reward points, travelers can check out either the Holiday Inn Express or the La Quinta Inn & Suites.
Explore the Adirondacks and discover local parks
Visitors to Latham will find no shortage of things to do thanks to the nearby Adirondack Mountains. While the Adirondacks itself spans over 6 million acres, travelers from Latham can find easy access via the Adirondacks Welcome Center, a tourist-friendly hub showcasing the best of New York's food and drink complete with a zip line, mini golf, and a pet-friendly area. Serving as a great starting point to the Adirondacks for Latham visitors, the Welcome Center is just over three hours by car to the Adirondacks Park via Interstate 87 –– although in that region, the north-to-south highway becomes The Northway. Once in the park, travelers can enjoy its variety of landscapes which include miles of rivers and wetlands. Visits to the Adirondacks can happen all year round for skiers and hikers. Drivers who are looking to explore more within the region can drive along Route 28, a mountainous paradise filled with fun stops along the ride.
When it comes to parks in the area though, travelers can also enjoy them locally in Latham. Starting with Kiwanis Park, visitors can play pickleball and basketball, or spend some time at the playground or enjoy the town's largest public park, that's complete with views of a 3-acre pond, an arboretum, and various other areas like a meadow and trails that are perfect for jogging and biking. Plan accordingly if you're looking to catch some outdoor entertainment as The Crossings also hosts events and concerts. Visitors can also immerse themselves in nature at the Fox Preserve perfect for biking, walking, and picnicking while taking in views of the Mohawk River.
Discover New York's history and enjoy a sweet treat
History buffs visiting Latham can definitely create an itinerary with 17th- and 18th-century sites as their guide, as it's home to mansions of the state's first Dutch settlers and just a short drive away from Albany, New York”s oldest town. Start with the Pruyn House, once home to Dutch settler, Frans Jansen Pruyn, who had generations of his family marry into famous families such as the Van Burens and Rennsalears. The Pruyn House is open for visitors and offers educational and community programs.
Similarly, in nearby Albany, the Ten Broeck mansion as well as the home of Philip Schuyler (which may have some visitors singing "Hamilton" lyrics), are open for tours and offer insight into their prominent inhabitants. Those looking to immerse themselves in a different type of life can visit the Shaker Heritage Society, the site of the country's first Shaker settlement. Visitors can enjoy either a tour or explore the site's museum. A travelers' list of historic spots to hit of course is not complete without a visit to the New York State Capitol building and pick from a variety of tours.
Back in Latham, its sweet side can be found in exactly that — its sweets. Thanks to its regularly high-ranking bakery, Bella-Napoli Italian Bakery, by local newspaper The Times Union, the town has become known for being the perfect spot for a pastry. At Bella Napoli, visitors can enjoy everything from classic Italian desserts like cannoli and tiramisu to speciality cakes, as well as breakfast and lunch items like omelettes and sandwiches. Fortunately, the eatery is open for any type of meal a traveler may be in the mood for, everyday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another location where visitors can indulge their sweet tooth is Sweet Elevation Bakery which offers a variety of desserts like specialty cupcakes, brownies, and cake pops.