Nestled Just Outside Of Albany And The Adirondacks Is New York's Cozy Hamlet With Parks And Pastries

While visitors to upstate New York will find everything from a major city to famed mountains, travelers will also come across the in-between in the form of a quaint suburb worth stopping for. In just under 15 minutes from Albany International Airport, the hamlet of Latham has a perfect mix of indoor and outdoor activities perfect for all ages and all seasons. Located in the town of Colonie, Latham is less than an hour to the gateway of the Adirondacks, one of New York's best mountain ranges, and is also home to historic sites and top-ranked pastry shops. In addition to its proximity to the airport, the town is also easily accessible for drivers as Interstate 87 runs right through it. As for hotel accommodations, travelers will find a mix of boutique hotels and budget-friendly chain properties. Those looking for a bit more of a homey feel, can look into vacation rentals that are sprinkled throughout its surrounding areas such as Troy and Albany.

When it comes to hotels right in town, the Clocktower at Century House and the Inn at Century House are great options. The Clocktower, which was formerly a Comfort Inn, recently underwent a $5 million renovation and reopened in January. Contrarily, the Century House Inn is much older, with its roots dating back to the 1700s. However, since both are part of the Ascend Hotel Collection, they offer similar amenities like a complimentary breakfast, a pool, and a fitness room. The two properties, although at different addresses, share a restaurant, aptly named the Century House. The Latham Inn, which also serves breakfast and has a restaurant on its premises, is also another local hotel option. For a bit of familiarity or the chance to use reward points, travelers can check out either the Holiday Inn Express or the La Quinta Inn & Suites.