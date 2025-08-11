2025's Top Retirement Destination Is A European Country With Low Costs And Elite Healthcare

While you slave away at work, adding to your 401(k) or retirement savings, you're probably dreaming of a future where your days are filled with peace, comfort, and maybe even a little adventure. You might want to consider Estonia. After all, the country is home to what might be the most underrated capital city on the European continent: Tallinn.

According to Travel & Leisure, Everly Life, a life insurance company, conducted a study on the best places to retire around the globe in 2025, and out of the 137 countries identified, Estonia took the crown. From the elderly population percentage and the ease of getting a retirement visa to the cost of living, safety, and health care, Estonia came out at 79 out of a possible 100 points.

You can choose medieval, fairytale-like cities like Tallinn, or pinpoint a stunning Estonian island, like Saint Petersburg, known for its spa and beach scene. In that last chapter of your life, everything will feel like a vacation in Estonia, even your spending habits. Here, you can live below your means and have top-notch healthcare. Estonia isn't just a smart financial move; it's a lifestyle upgrade.