Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is An Underrated Beach Town With A Boardwalk And A Thriving Downtown
When you think of the Jersey Shore, you might think of the TV show, or the high-energy boardwalks and packed crowds of New Jersey's most popular beaches like Wildwoods. But there's a quieter shoreline in Ocean Gate, a community that is on the calm banks of the Toms River right before it meets Barnegat Bay. The community has a peaceful, residential feel, and many homes in the area have large decks and backyards, pointing to a lifestyle centered on quiet, beachy living.
A main feature of the town is the mile-long boardwalk erected in 1924 that traces the shoreline from the Ocean Gate Yacht Club to Avalon Avenue. Unlike the world's longest boardwalk at Atlantic City, this walkway is a non-commercial public space — no touristy shops, rides, or arcades — and it runs along the beach rather than onto the water. It is one of the only boardwalks of its kind along the Toms River, making for a more natural and peaceful waterfront for walking or sitting and appreciating the view. While it's light on entertainment, it does feature a family-friendly splashpad of sorts on Wildwood Avenue for children under the age of 12.
Ocean Gate's downtown has a small, insulated vibe that'll make you instantly feel like a local. In a small, walkable area, you'll find places like the Ocean Gate Market & Deli, where you can get convenience foods and sandwiches; The OG Cafe and Cream, which sells ice cream, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and donuts; and plenty more smaller, family-run style stores. It's a perfect town if your idea of a great beach holiday is uncrowded sands followed by a few hours in a cafe. If you need more retail therapy, you can travel a couple miles to the larger stores in Bayville or to Ocean County Mall in the nearby town of Toms River.
What to do and where to eat in Ocean Gate
The restaurant scene in Ocean Gate is small but has different kinds of eateries like Rosie's, an American-style joint with waterfront views just across from the boardwalk. For a more laid-back meal, the Anchor Inn is the highest-rated restaurant in town on Tripadvisor and has been a town go-to since 1962, known for American classics, seafood, and pizza. If you're looking for Italian food, Linda's Pizza on Ocean Gate Avenue is a great choice.
You'll find your recreation options in this New Jersey beach town are focused on its parks and waterfront (rightfully so, with a mile-long boardwalk). You can go to Jay Marles Memorial Park on Wildwood Avenue, which is sometimes used as a center for community get-togethers. This particular park is dedicated to an Ocean Gate police officer who tragically died in 2010 and is well-regarded in the community. The park has a playground, a basketball court, and pickleball courts for you to use.
The Ocean Gate Yacht Club, founded back in 1909, is a large institution in the town. It offers sailing lessons for both juniors and adults and hosts social events. Fishing from the town's piers is another activity you'll see people enjoying. There's also has a monthly events schedule put on by the city, with outings like parades, live music and movies on the beach, and a tree-lighting ceremony in December. Check the schedule before you visit to see if your trip will line up with any of those exciting public events.
Where to stay near Ocean Gate
Unfortunately, if you're in the area on a longer trip, you won't find any hotels within Ocean Gate. You will need to book rooms in nearby towns like Toms River or Seaside Heights. If you want a boutique or more decorated luxury experience, seek out the Mathis House, restored Victorian-style mansion that houses a bed and breakfast and tea room in Toms River. It is about 5 miles away from Ocean Gate (around a 12-minute drive). Even if you don't spend the night there, it's worth visiting to see its period-appropriate decor and book a spot for afternoon tea.
For accommodations a little farther away, check out The Bentley Inn in Bay Head (about 22 miles away) or The Tower Cottage Bed & Breakfast in Point Pleasant Beach (around 23 miles from Ocean Gate). The Tower Cottage is a couple of blocks away from Point Pleasant's clean beaches and mile-long boardwalk, and the cottage even has an off-site spa.
Ocean Gate, New Jersey, is also easy to reach from a few larger cities. Driving from New York City or Philadelphia, you can be there in about 90 minutes depending on traffic. Atlantic City is about an hour south.