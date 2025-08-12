Hidden On New Jersey's Coast Is An Underrated Beach Town With A Boardwalk And A Thriving Downtown

When you think of the Jersey Shore, you might think of the TV show, or the high-energy boardwalks and packed crowds of New Jersey's most popular beaches like Wildwoods. But there's a quieter shoreline in Ocean Gate, a community that is on the calm banks of the Toms River right before it meets Barnegat Bay. The community has a peaceful, residential feel, and many homes in the area have large decks and backyards, pointing to a lifestyle centered on quiet, beachy living.

A main feature of the town is the mile-long boardwalk erected in 1924 that traces the shoreline from the Ocean Gate Yacht Club to Avalon Avenue. Unlike the world's longest boardwalk at Atlantic City, this walkway is a non-commercial public space — no touristy shops, rides, or arcades — and it runs along the beach rather than onto the water. It is one of the only boardwalks of its kind along the Toms River, making for a more natural and peaceful waterfront for walking or sitting and appreciating the view. While it's light on entertainment, it does feature a family-friendly splashpad of sorts on Wildwood Avenue for children under the age of 12.

Ocean Gate's downtown has a small, insulated vibe that'll make you instantly feel like a local. In a small, walkable area, you'll find places like the Ocean Gate Market & Deli, where you can get convenience foods and sandwiches; The OG Cafe and Cream, which sells ice cream, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and donuts; and plenty more smaller, family-run style stores. It's a perfect town if your idea of a great beach holiday is uncrowded sands followed by a few hours in a cafe. If you need more retail therapy, you can travel a couple miles to the larger stores in Bayville or to Ocean County Mall in the nearby town of Toms River.