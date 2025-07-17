One Of The Best Boroughs In Jersey Shore Has A Mile-Long Boardwalk And Some Of The State's Cleanest Beaches
If you've spent any time at the Jersey Shore, you likely know that every borough has its own personality. With more than 60 different beaches to choose from, it's important to note which New Jersey beach has what you're looking for. Perhaps a popular resort city like Wildwood or a charming, small beach town like Stone Harbor appeals to your interests and expectations. Or, if the point of your trip is a most "pleasant" experience with clean beaches and plenty of family-friendly activities on and off the sand, Point Pleasant may be your best bet.
Point Pleasant Beach is known for its clean coastlines and extensive boardwalk chock-full of fun that goes the extra mile. When you're deciding where to take your next trip down the shore, consider this coastal borough in northern Ocean County for boardwalk fun, plenty of good eats, and a commitment to cleanliness that's hard to beat.
Clean Beaches and Boardwalk Fun
You're spending a relaxing day on the beach, trying to de-stress from a busy week at work, or attempting to spend time with your family in a nice location that everyone can enjoy. Then, a gust of wind blows someone's garbage past your beach umbrella, and the illusion of serenity is shattered. If this experience sounds unpleasant, Point Pleasant Beach won't litter on your fantasy. This Garden State beach is known for its tidiness and even has a Green Team Advisory that actively pursues initiatives to keep the beach pristine.
After a day spent swimming and boogie boarding in the Atlantic Ocean or frying on the sand, there is plenty to do just steps off the beach on Jenkinson's Boardwalk. This mile-long stretch of fun has everything one might expect in a beach boardwalk with additional opportunities for amusement. For classic carnival fun including carousel rides, bumper cars, and a drop tower, Jenkinson's Boardwalk's amusement park has it all. If you didn't spot any sea creatures while you swam, stop by the boardwalk's aquarium to see seals, turtles, sharks, and plenty of fish. For even more excitement, play a round of mini golf at Castaway Cove or Lighthouse Point, win prizes at any of the three boardwalk arcades, or take a swing at the batting cages.
Eating and Travel in Point Pleasant Beach
All the beach and boardwalk fun will eventually work up your appetite. When your stomach starts to growl, there are plenty of places to grab a bite at Point Pleasant Beach, from quick snacks to sit-down service restaurants. For a full menu with choices from fresh sushi to burgers and fries, get a table by the water at Jenkinson's Pavilion. If your sweet tooth begins to ache, there are plenty of sweet shops along the boardwalk with salt water taffy, homemade fudge, and, of course, ice cream.
Whether you're coming from north or south of Point Pleasant Beach, there is an international airport less than two hours away. Less than 90 minutes north of Point Pleasant is the Newark Liberty International Airport, and the Philadelphia International Airport is less than two hours south.
If you liked the family-friendly beach atmosphere of Point Pleasant Beach and want a bit more nightlife, head south 30 minutes down the shore to Avalon for sandy shores lined with luxury. Just make sure to leave enough room in your suitcase for all of the prizes you won on Jenkinson's Boardwalk.