One Of The Best Boroughs In Jersey Shore Has A Mile-Long Boardwalk And Some Of The State's Cleanest Beaches

If you've spent any time at the Jersey Shore, you likely know that every borough has its own personality. With more than 60 different beaches to choose from, it's important to note which New Jersey beach has what you're looking for. Perhaps a popular resort city like Wildwood or a charming, small beach town like Stone Harbor appeals to your interests and expectations. Or, if the point of your trip is a most "pleasant" experience with clean beaches and plenty of family-friendly activities on and off the sand, Point Pleasant may be your best bet.

Point Pleasant Beach is known for its clean coastlines and extensive boardwalk chock-full of fun that goes the extra mile. When you're deciding where to take your next trip down the shore, consider this coastal borough in northern Ocean County for boardwalk fun, plenty of good eats, and a commitment to cleanliness that's hard to beat.