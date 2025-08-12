Zermatt, where Switzerland's breathtaking Matterhorn mountain is located, is an overall natural paradise. Surrounded by glaciers, meadows, and unique, otherworldly wildflowers, this charming mountain town is a dream for hikers seeking a unique glimpse of the Swiss Alps. And while many trails around Zermatt will surely provide you with stunning mountain views, none compares to the Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail. This route is often considered as the best hike in the area as it boasts the most breathtaking views of the snow-covered Matterhorn while being framed by the rare edelweiss flowers, which are famous for their pure white color and wooly appearance.

The Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail is a 12-mile loop that typically takes about seven to nine hours, depending on fitness levels, with a 4,000-foot elevation gain. It's also less crowded than the routes leading to the Matterhorn, while also providing superior views of this glacier as well as of the Monte Rosa massif. Along the way, hikers pass the Zmuttbach waterfall for an overall unforgettable hiking experience.

The best time of year to attempt this hike while surrounded by the blooming edelweiss flowers is from July to September. And the best major airports for reaching Zermatt are both the Zurich Airport (ZRH) offering train connections to Zermatt and located three hours away, as well as the Geneva Airport (GVA). Keep in mind that Geneva — which according to Rick Steves is an overrated city — is two hours and 45 minutes away from Zermatt.