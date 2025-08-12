One Of The Best Vantage Points In Switzerland's Zermatt Is A Trail Of Rare Flowers And Glistening Glaciers
Zermatt, where Switzerland's breathtaking Matterhorn mountain is located, is an overall natural paradise. Surrounded by glaciers, meadows, and unique, otherworldly wildflowers, this charming mountain town is a dream for hikers seeking a unique glimpse of the Swiss Alps. And while many trails around Zermatt will surely provide you with stunning mountain views, none compares to the Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail. This route is often considered as the best hike in the area as it boasts the most breathtaking views of the snow-covered Matterhorn while being framed by the rare edelweiss flowers, which are famous for their pure white color and wooly appearance.
The Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail is a 12-mile loop that typically takes about seven to nine hours, depending on fitness levels, with a 4,000-foot elevation gain. It's also less crowded than the routes leading to the Matterhorn, while also providing superior views of this glacier as well as of the Monte Rosa massif. Along the way, hikers pass the Zmuttbach waterfall for an overall unforgettable hiking experience.
The best time of year to attempt this hike while surrounded by the blooming edelweiss flowers is from July to September. And the best major airports for reaching Zermatt are both the Zurich Airport (ZRH) offering train connections to Zermatt and located three hours away, as well as the Geneva Airport (GVA). Keep in mind that Geneva — which according to Rick Steves is an overrated city — is two hours and 45 minutes away from Zermatt.
Hiking the Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail
The Edelweissweg Höhbalmen Trail's difficulty is considered as moderate to challenging, especially if visitors are not used to high mountain elevations. One of the starting points of the Edelweissweg Trail loop can be found near Zermatt's train station leading to the Berghaus Trift refuge. As you advance on the loop, you'll soon be met by the towering Matterhorn — an iconic destination never to miss while in Switzerland.
After a little while longer, you will finally reach the Höhbalmen overlook, providing you with unforgettable views of Switzerland's beautiful glacial mountains, ridges, and other landmarks. During your hike, you'll also come across the Höhbalmen alpine meadows which will be filled with the blooming edelweiss flowers, especially if you visit during the summer months. These flowers are a protected species, so please try not to step on them, pick them, or harm them in any way. Another feature along the Edelweissweg Trial is the Zmuttbach waterfall. These falls can be reached after passing through the Zmuttbach stream and dam.
An alternate route can be taken starting at Zermatt's downtown and through the Hubel Hiking Trail. You'll eventually reach the meadows as well as the Höhbalmen overlook so as to not miss out on the trail's breathtaking views. After enjoying the views — and regardless of your chosen starting point — continue on the Edelweiss loop towards Zmutt Valley where you'll find the Restaurant Z'mutt and Zmutt River only to then arrive back at Zermatt.
Places in Zermatt to rest and recharge after the long hike on the Edelweissweg Trail
Finding a restaurant while you're in the middle of a strenuous hike sounds like a dream come true. Fortunately, Restaurant Z'mutt is located smack in the middle of your journey. This restaurant offers hungry and tired hikers savory dishes like cheesy pasta and ravioli. However, some customers on TripAdvisor do warn about having to make a reservation in advance, as the place tends to get crowded.
If by any chance you didn't find a table at Restaurant Z'mutt, don't worry, there are other places in Zermatt awaiting your descent from the mountains. One of these is the Potato Fine Food Restaurant offering three and five course menus all prepared using locally sourced ingredients. Another option is Saycheese!, where you'll get to taste some really delicious and high-end Swiss cheese fondue.
As for some nice and cozy accommodations in Zermatt, the Artist-Apartments & Hotel Garni (starting at around $160 per night at the time of writing) offer both apartments and hotel rooms overlooking the Matterhorn. The rooms come equipped with a kitchenette and free high speed WiFi. Chalet Perelia is a rental apartment located nine minutes away from Zermatt's station. Rates per night start at around $165, however previous guests on TripAdvisor do mention that the place is small and the heating doesn't work properly at times. A more expensive option is Casa Raposa offering fully-equipped apartments located a short walking distance from the Matterhorn. Rates start at $195 per night at the time of writing.