The 'Watermelon Capital Of The World' Is A Colorful South Carolina Town With A Mouth-Watering Yearly Festival

The United States is brimming with exciting places that have food-themed claims to fame, like the small New Jersey town regarded as the "blueberry capital of the world," or the fun Georgia city known as the "sweet onion capital of the world." But that's just the tip of the iceberg. There is also a South Carolina town in Chesterfield County that bills itself as the "watermelon capital of the world" and features a sweet summertime festival to celebrate this regional tradition.

Pageland, located about 60 miles from Charlotte, comes alive in the summer. The area offers visitors the chance to enjoy small-town charm with historic significance, as it is situated within The Olde English District, which encompasses the neighboring counties of Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Union, and York. While Pageland can offer plenty of things to keep you entertained, the absolute best time to visit is in July. That's when the town holds its biggest (and most delicious) event of the year: the mouthwatering Pageland Watermelon Festival.

If you plan to visit during this time, it is well worth planning ahead, as the nationally recognized 70-year-old festival draws in the big crowds — and you won't want to miss this truly unique event. Similar to "the frog capital of the world in Louisiana, which displays plenty of frog murals and statues, keep your eyes peeled for watermelon symbols displayed by local businesses around Pageland. Everyone gets into the melon-y spirit.