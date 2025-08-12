Manhattan's Wildly Underrated Suburb Is A Vibrant, Historic Enclave Just Across The Hudson River In New Jersey

Just over the Hudson River, the energy and culture of New York City persists into the less touristy, more down-to-earth urban suburbs of northern New Jersey. They often come with the kind of views of the Manhattan skyline that you can't get when you're in the thick of it: Some of the best skyline strolls are at the walkable hilltop in Union City lined with cafés. Meanwhile, Tenafly is one of New Jersey's richest suburbs and a creative hideaway. But for something less buttoned-up, without venturing too far out from Manhattan, take the Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) train across the river and over to Hoboken.

Funnily enough, Hoboken is the true wellspring of some of the cherished hallmarks most associated with New York City. It was the birthplace and childhood home of "New York, New York" singer Frank Sinatra, it's where the first baseball game was officially played in 1846 (commemorated by a plaque at the intersection of Washington Street and 11th Street), and the country's first brewery opened here in 1663. Hoboken's roughly one-square-mile area packs a ton of historical sites, plus some lovely parks and eats, all bordered by a pier-studded waterfront promenade backdropped by perfect views of the Manhattan skyline.