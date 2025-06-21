The Forests Outside This Charming Oregon City Are Prime Camping Grounds That Won't Cost You A Dime

Full of enchanting forests, majestic mountains, and wild, scenic rivers with desert canyon views, Oregon is a paradise for outdoor adventurers. In a state filled with such astonishing natural beauty, it's no wonder that there are endless camping destinations to choose from. Arguably, one of the most scenic regions for pitching a tent or parking an RV in the beloved Beaver State is Central Oregon.

Just beyond the borders of Bend – a naturally breathtaking city brimming with craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure – you'll find some of the state's most scenic campgrounds. Even better, many of them are completely free. Whether you're yearning for an off-the-grid remote getaway in the wilderness or a glampground with cozy yurts and hot showers, you'll find the perfect spot for your next great outdoor escape in the verdant forests that comprise the High Desert, an otherworldly area whose hiking trails are unmatched in gorgeous Oregon.