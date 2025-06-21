The Forests Outside This Charming Oregon City Are Prime Camping Grounds That Won't Cost You A Dime
Full of enchanting forests, majestic mountains, and wild, scenic rivers with desert canyon views, Oregon is a paradise for outdoor adventurers. In a state filled with such astonishing natural beauty, it's no wonder that there are endless camping destinations to choose from. Arguably, one of the most scenic regions for pitching a tent or parking an RV in the beloved Beaver State is Central Oregon.
Just beyond the borders of Bend – a naturally breathtaking city brimming with craft beer, art, and outdoor adventure – you'll find some of the state's most scenic campgrounds. Even better, many of them are completely free. Whether you're yearning for an off-the-grid remote getaway in the wilderness or a glampground with cozy yurts and hot showers, you'll find the perfect spot for your next great outdoor escape in the verdant forests that comprise the High Desert, an otherworldly area whose hiking trails are unmatched in gorgeous Oregon.
Exploring the free forest campsites around Bend
Bend is surrounded by beautiful campgrounds, each catering to different outdoor interests. For a completely fee-free camping experience near Bend, head to the Harrington Loop Road Dispersed Camping area just outside of Sisters — a quiet, artsy town offering year-round outdoor activities and mountain views — where you'll encounter a remote dirt loop offering easy access for all vehicles and fire pits for s'mores and story-telling by night.
For more free camping, journey into the Deschutes National Forest just 15 minutes west of Bend to the dispersed campsites at Phil's Trail. Circling the Phil's Trail Mountain Biking system, you'll find plenty of isolated spots down a long dirt road with ample room to pitch a tent or park an RV. Best traveled between April and October, you can hike or bike along Phil's Trail, an 11.9-mile out-and-back trail with moderate elevation and whispering pine trees lining your path. Though you won't find any flushing toilets or hot showers, you'll find an abundance of off-grid peace.
Discover budget-friendly campgrounds around Bend
If you're willing to dish out a little dough (around $20 per tent site), Tumalo State Park is situated just 6 miles north of Bend. Residing on the banks of the mighty Deschutes River, the year-round campground is comprised of 54 tent sites, 23 hookup sites for RVs, and a half-dozen yurts nestled among towering ponderosa pines. With access to a scenic 2.4-mile stretch of the Deschutes River Trail, it's easy to get lost in nature on a leisurely, tree-lined hike through the wilderness or wade in the cool water on a hot summer's day. About a 35-minute drive southwest of the park, witness the sparkling majesty of Tumalo Falls, a 97-foot waterfall cascading down an impressive volcanic rock formation surrounded by hiking trails dotted with plenty of stunning viewpoints.
For more challenging hikes, mountain biking, and unparalleled canyon views, set up camp further north at Skull Hollow Campground near Smith Rock State Park, located just outside Redmond, the underrated and rugged city that's revered as the hub of Central Oregon. Open seasonally for tent camping (for a meager $15 fee per site) from March through November, you'll have a plethora of hiking and climbing areas in your backyard. Walk the 1.8-mile Homestead to North Point Loop that boasts a moderate incline with views of the Crooked River rapids, or embark on the ambitious 7.3-mile Summit Loop circling the park with breathtaking vistas of the river and the iconic Monkey Face rock formation in the distance.