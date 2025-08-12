The 'Surfing Capital Of Europe' Is A Seaside Town In France With Charming Cafés And Shops

When you think about surf destinations, you might think tropical beaches and swaying palms. But you'll find that some of the world's best breaks are far from tropical. For instance, Hossegor is a small, French seaside town with a reputation as one of the world's top –– not only for its waves, but for its vibrant surfer culture. In addition, it's also home to its fair share of boulangeries and artisan cafes, making it one of France's most delightful beach destinations.

One might assume that Europe has relatively few iconic surf spots, but you'd be missing out on the incredible power of the ocean waves there. From beaches with epic waves in Wales to the consistent (and sometimes beginner-friendly) waves along the French and Portuguese coastlines, the Atlantic Ocean often delivers enough swell for year-round surfing in certain spots.

Hossegor is known as the "Surfing Capital of Europe," and it is often compared to nearby Biarritz, the so-called "Surfing Capital of France." Just a 40-minute drive south of Hossegor, Biarritz, a less crowded alternative to the French Riviera, is popular for its beginner-friendly surf spots. While Biarritz does get some world-class days, its waves lack the consistency and power found in Hossegor, which is better known for its perfectly running, fast waves that often form iconic barrels over shallow sandbanks. While there are spots for all surfing levels, the most famous, La Graviere, is best suited for advanced surfers. When larger swells hit, La Nord, Hossegor's primary big wave spot, is the perfect place to catch the magic. While Hossegor is technically the name of the town, it has become a general byword for the 20 to 30 miles worth of coastline between Capbreton and Moliets.