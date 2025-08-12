The 'Surfing Capital Of Europe' Is A Seaside Town In France With Charming Cafés And Shops
When you think about surf destinations, you might think tropical beaches and swaying palms. But you'll find that some of the world's best breaks are far from tropical. For instance, Hossegor is a small, French seaside town with a reputation as one of the world's top –– not only for its waves, but for its vibrant surfer culture. In addition, it's also home to its fair share of boulangeries and artisan cafes, making it one of France's most delightful beach destinations.
One might assume that Europe has relatively few iconic surf spots, but you'd be missing out on the incredible power of the ocean waves there. From beaches with epic waves in Wales to the consistent (and sometimes beginner-friendly) waves along the French and Portuguese coastlines, the Atlantic Ocean often delivers enough swell for year-round surfing in certain spots.
Hossegor is known as the "Surfing Capital of Europe," and it is often compared to nearby Biarritz, the so-called "Surfing Capital of France." Just a 40-minute drive south of Hossegor, Biarritz, a less crowded alternative to the French Riviera, is popular for its beginner-friendly surf spots. While Biarritz does get some world-class days, its waves lack the consistency and power found in Hossegor, which is better known for its perfectly running, fast waves that often form iconic barrels over shallow sandbanks. While there are spots for all surfing levels, the most famous, La Graviere, is best suited for advanced surfers. When larger swells hit, La Nord, Hossegor's primary big wave spot, is the perfect place to catch the magic. While Hossegor is technically the name of the town, it has become a general byword for the 20 to 30 miles worth of coastline between Capbreton and Moliets.
Things to do in Hossegor that aren't surfing
Surfing might be the star of the show, but there is more to Hossegor than just waves. Pastries, fresh bread, and ice cream are just as much a part of the Hossegor experience as the surf. Most of the top restaurants and shops are concentrated around the Square de la Concorde. Boasting one of the loveliest outdoor terraces in town, Tante Jeanne has made a name for itself with its pancakes and hand made ice cream. The kitchen also whips up savory French classics like tartines, beef tartare, and fillet béarnaise. For the best pastries in the village, Lucas is a solid contender. The boulangerie is responsible for the tantalizing smell of croissants and sourdough bread baked on site every morning.
The second major dining hub can be found around Place des Landais, a lively plaza that borders the beach. This area is the heartbeat of Hossegor's nightlife, but it's also home to a handful of cafes for early risers. A firm favorite, Café de la Plage is set on the beachfront and stays open from morning until well past midnight. It's the kind of place where days begin with flaky pastries and end with tapas and cocktails. A new restaurant on the block, Gigio is as aesthetically pleasing on the eye as it is on the palate. This modern Italian trattoria, gelateria, and pizzeria comes alive at dinner time. For a more classical French bistro experience, La Nord is recommended for its natural wines and surfer-inspired, Art Deco interiors.
Thanks to international competitions drawing big-name sponsors to set up permanent stores, Hossegor is also a hotspot for surf shops. Browsing big names like Roxy, Billabong, and Volcom is almost mandatory when in town.
Things to know before visiting Hossegor
Reading Hossegor's surf forecasts can be tricky. The saying goes that once you hear the waves are good, you've likely already missed the boat. In other words, tides and swell changes extremely quickly. The high surfing season starts surprisingly in autumn, typically in October and runs through the winter. This means you might have to share the waves and there will be more of a social atmosphere on land as well.
During peak surf season, there are plenty of competitions and events on the agenda. The town's surfing claim to fame is that it is usually one of a few locations where the World Surf League hosts a World Championship Tour event. While off the official tour schedule for 2025, Hossegor will still host the annual Quiksilver Festival, an event which draws 24 of the world's best surfers to compete against one another in late September. And the fun doesn't stop at the beach, with an opening party at Place des Landais, live music, surf film screenings, movie nights, and even skateboarding challenges held throughout the week-long event.
Getting to and from Hossegor is straightforward. Biarritz has a small airport connecting with major European destinations like London, Milan, Brussels, and Paris. Biarritz de Pays Basque Airport is just over 23 miles from Hossegor, and can be reached with a combination of train and bus, or by car within 40 minutes. Alternatively, Bordeaux Merignac Airport, albeit having a bit of a bad reputation, welcomes international flights and links with St. Vincent de Tyrosse –– about 5.5 miles from Hossegor –– by France's national rail system. Once in Hossegor, the town is conveniently connected to Capbreton and Seignosse with plenty of bike and pedestrian paths.