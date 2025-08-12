This Uncrowded California Beach Is A Hidden Gem With A Unique Secret You Can Only See At Low Tide
There's a mysterious story behind the name of Schooner Gulch State Beach on California's Mendocino Coast. Bystanders spotted a boat stranded on the sand one evening, as the legend goes, and in the morning, it had vanished. But while the region has a rich history beyond that mystery — originally the territory of the Central Pomo Indians and later a magnet for native Alaskan hunters, it was home to a timber mill in the latter half of the 19th century — it's best known today for the spherical boulders that fill a section of the beach at low tide.
Welcome to Bowling Ball Beach. Located just north of Schooner Gulch, the "bowling balls" found here aren't stones, exactly. Rather, they're prehistoric concretions ranging in two to five feet in diameter that were formed underwater, shaped by the sea and the sand. Interestingly, they're the result of the same natural forces that created the cliffs that run along the shoreline. The bowling balls are as old as the hills, quite literally, and make for a particularly otherworldly sight at sunset.
Discover Bowling Ball Beach
The easiest way to access Bowling Ball Beach is on foot. If you're driving, park on the dirt road near Schooner Gulch (mile marker 11.41). From there, you'll see two trailheads, the northern one of which opens onto a steep path to Bowling Ball Beach. Use caution, as the trail has significantly eroded in the past few years. It's important to plan your excursion at low tide, as it's the only time the "bowling balls" are visible. Wade in tide pools, look for shells and driftwood, and wander along the state beach trails. Bring water and snacks, and don't forget your camera: Bowling Ball Beach is full of unique photo opportunities.
Bowling Ball Beach is located three miles south of Point Arena on California's legendary Highway 1 (about five minutes by car). If you're looking to stay overnight in Point Arena, try the lovely Wildflower Boutique Hotel. Nearby dining options are plentiful; you can go for fish tacos at Pier Place, sushi and sake at Gama, burritos at La Palapa, or munch on some brick-oven pizza at Point Arena Pizza.
In terms of convenient larger cities and transport hubs, Bowling Ball Beach is an hour's drive south of Mendocino, a New England-style beach town with ancient redwoods and cottages. In the other direction, San Francisco and its international airport are about 3.5 to 4.5 hours away by car. Public transportation doesn't serve much of the remote region around Schooner Gulch, so it's best to plan on driving yourself, which will allow you to explore Mendocino County. During your trip, don't miss Mendocino National Forest, which is known for its biodiversity, wildlife, and quiet hiking trails, and consider making a side trip to Willits, a town that's known as California's "gateway to the redwoods."