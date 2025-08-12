This Uncrowded California Beach Is A Hidden Gem With A Unique Secret You Can Only See At Low Tide

There's a mysterious story behind the name of Schooner Gulch State Beach on California's Mendocino Coast. Bystanders spotted a boat stranded on the sand one evening, as the legend goes, and in the morning, it had vanished. But while the region has a rich history beyond that mystery — originally the territory of the Central Pomo Indians and later a magnet for native Alaskan hunters, it was home to a timber mill in the latter half of the 19th century — it's best known today for the spherical boulders that fill a section of the beach at low tide.

Welcome to Bowling Ball Beach. Located just north of Schooner Gulch, the "bowling balls" found here aren't stones, exactly. Rather, they're prehistoric concretions ranging in two to five feet in diameter that were formed underwater, shaped by the sea and the sand. Interestingly, they're the result of the same natural forces that created the cliffs that run along the shoreline. The bowling balls are as old as the hills, quite literally, and make for a particularly otherworldly sight at sunset.