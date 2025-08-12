Indiana's Wildly Underrated Forest Right By Brown County State Park Offers The Beauty Minus The Crowds
With 24 state parks in total, Indiana has no shortage of scenic outdoor attractions, making the state the perfect place for nature lovers and outdoor adventurers. The Hoosier State's largest state park is the popular Brown County State Park, with miles of hiking and biking trails, stunning fall foliage, and a nearby walkable town with antiques, charm, and natural beauty. Brown County State Park's outdoor allure makes it one of Indiana's most popular attractions. But, much to a serenity seekers' dismay, with great popularity comes great crowds. Luckily, the park's smaller but equally scenic neighbor lives less than 20 minutes down the road. With high-quality hikes and tranquil lake views, Yellowwood State Forest has everything you're looking for.
No matter what outdoor activities pique your interest, the underrated Yellowwood State Forest delivers. Bring your bike and hiking shoes for a ride, run, or walk on trails ranging from simple to strenuous. If spending time outside on horseback is more your speed, saddle up on one of the forest's horseback riding trails. Even if simply sitting by the lake and soaking up the fresh air is all you need, this spot is the perfect hidden Midwestern gem for your next adventure.
Discover Yellowwood State Forest's trails and sights
If Yellowwood State Forest sounds like the place for you, there are plenty of ways to explore. For views of the beautiful Yellowwood Lake, follow the beloved Yellowwood Lake Trail for 4.5 miles. The route is popular for fishing and birdwatching in addition to hiking. This coveted trail loops hikers all the way around Yellowwood Lake for a 360 degree view of the water an multiple mini ravines along the way. Another favored trail in this sublime area is the Scarce O'Fat Trail. This 4.8 mile path takes hikers 200 feet above Yellowwood Lake for a bird's-eye view from High King Hill.
For a more substantial hike ideal for backpackers, the 43-mile Tecumseh Trail is one of Indiana's finest and allows visitors to see the Morgan-Monroe State Forest in the same trip. Just make sure to check the official Yellowwood State Forest website before setting out, as closures may affect trail access. If your legs get tired, some of Yellowwood State Park's trails are hoof-friendly. With a yearly horse use tag, horseback riders can roam on designated paths, like the X, Y, and Z Horse Trails. Just note that these trails are BYOH (bring your own horse).
In addition to your hiking shoes and saddle for horseback, don't forget a shovel and a shallow pan. Yellowwood State Forest has opportunities to pan for gold once deposited by glaciers. Afterward, put your riches toward a top-of-the-line pair of binoculars, and search for any of the region's 420 bird species.
Plan your trip to Yellowwood State Forest
Whether you're interested in sleeping under the stars or the roof of an RV, there are plenty of places to set up camp in Yellowwood State Forest. Just keep in mind that glamping may not be the standard of living at these campsites. Yellowwood's campgrounds are primitive and do not have water hook-ups or outlets. As long as you don't mind leaving your hair dryer at home and bringing plenty of your own water, you can cozy up at one of Yellowwood's 70+ primitive campsites.
Nearby, there are also plenty of places with indoor plumbing where you can spend the night. Treetop Retreat, just a 20 minute drive from the state forest, delivers on its name with woodsy views outside and fireplaces inside. For an even closer stay that sits on a private pond, spend the night at the 7 Acre Legacy Lodge, a cozy, rustic cabin with every amenity you may need.
If you're sold on visiting Yellowwood State Forest, there are multiple ways to get there. The Indianapolis International Airport is roughly an hour's drive from the area, and there is plenty to see in this major city. Before leaving for Yellowwood, make a pit stop in this underrated Indianapolis neighborhood full of cobblestone streets and blooming trees.