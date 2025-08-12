Indiana's Wildly Underrated Forest Right By Brown County State Park Offers The Beauty Minus The Crowds

If Yellowwood State Forest sounds like the place for you, there are plenty of ways to explore. For views of the beautiful Yellowwood Lake, follow the beloved Yellowwood Lake Trail for 4.5 miles. The route is popular for fishing and birdwatching in addition to hiking. This coveted trail loops hikers all the way around Yellowwood Lake for a 360 degree view of the water an multiple mini ravines along the way. Another favored trail in this sublime area is the Scarce O'Fat Trail. This 4.8 mile path takes hikers 200 feet above Yellowwood Lake for a bird's-eye view from High King Hill.

For a more substantial hike ideal for backpackers, the 43-mile Tecumseh Trail is one of Indiana's finest and allows visitors to see the Morgan-Monroe State Forest in the same trip. Just make sure to check the official Yellowwood State Forest website before setting out, as closures may affect trail access. If your legs get tired, some of Yellowwood State Park's trails are hoof-friendly. With a yearly horse use tag, horseback riders can roam on designated paths, like the X, Y, and Z Horse Trails. Just note that these trails are BYOH (bring your own horse).

In addition to your hiking shoes and saddle for horseback, don't forget a shovel and a shallow pan. Yellowwood State Forest has opportunities to pan for gold once deposited by glaciers. Afterward, put your riches toward a top-of-the-line pair of binoculars, and search for any of the region's 420 bird species.