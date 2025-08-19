An Hour Beyond Chicago Is Illinois' Wild Woods For Peaceful Camping, Water Recreation, And Scenic Trails
Light filtering through the conifers uplifts sunny afternoons during the fall, while in winter the paths turn into an ivory playground for snow lovers with cross-country skiing and snowshoeing transforming the forest into a winter wonderland. The forest preserve of McKinley Woods has something special in store for every season. You can go fishing in spring, camping in summer, hiking the beautiful golden-tinted woods in fall, and put your skis on in winter. And it's the perfect place to unplug from the hustle and bustle of the big city — in this case, Chicago, which is only 50 miles (or an hour's drive) away.
The enticing nickname of "Moose Island" given to the location when it was a private resort may have disappeared, but the wilderness that makes this place so special has endured. Since its acquisition by the Forest Preserve District of Will County, McKinley Woods has doubled down on its mission of conservation of this beautiful stretch of the Des Plaines valley. Thanks to the wide variety of experiences on offer, the woods make a perfect spot if you are planning a solo camping trip, or even as a stop in your wider explorations of green patches in Chicagoland (which should include this suburb with an amazing connection to Central Park).
Depending on which of the two entry points (Frederick's Grove or Kerry Sheridan Grove) you start from in the preserve, you can access different biospheres and experiences. While the former is ideal for hiking due to its coarse, natural terrain, the latter is the place to go for birding and kayaking on the DuPage River. In many regards, the two access points make little difference, as the vastness of the preserve and its landscape variety ensures you don't have an idle moment wherever you are in McKinley Woods.
Get your boots on for hiking, fishing, and kayaking in McKinley Woods
A hike through the forest should be your first activity in McKinley Woods. Only by traversing the ash-laden paths and listening to the river roiling can you truly appreciate its magic. Depending on your level of experience, you have a few hiking options. The 2-mile-long McKinley Woods Loop is as scenic as it is easy, and won't take you more than one hour. However, hiking around the I&M canal may require more endurance. Views of the historic canal and glistening river will make either the East Side point-to-point trail (a whopping 11 miles), or the shorter Channahon State Park to McKinley Woods (about 3 miles) truly unforgettable. Hiking through the woods can be a rewarding experience for the little ones too — with plants, flowers, colors and smells coming alive in spring and capturing the imaginations of adults and kids alike.
Once you've worked up a sweat, it's time to indulge in some of the great water activities the preserve has to offer. Canoeing and kayaking are possible from both the Kerry Sheridan Grove entry, where you can cruise around "Moose Island" and its tiny sister Conroy Island, and from Frederick's Grove, where you can follow the Des Plaines to Skinner Island where it meets the Kankakee river. If you're after line fishing locations to muddy your boots in, rock bass, bluegill, and sauger are some of the fish you can catch in the Des Plaines River and I&M Canal.
If, instead, you're one for looking above your head rather than at your feet, don't miss the area around Four Rivers Education Center — a prime spot for birdwatching, with waterfowl and other stand-out species including herons, pelicans, and majestic bald eagles. You won't be disappointed in the variety of interesting bird species either, because the Great Lake Regions is actually one of the best birding destinations in the U.S.