An Hour Beyond Chicago Is Illinois' Wild Woods For Peaceful Camping, Water Recreation, And Scenic Trails

Light filtering through the conifers uplifts sunny afternoons during the fall, while in winter the paths turn into an ivory playground for snow lovers with cross-country skiing and snowshoeing transforming the forest into a winter wonderland. The forest preserve of McKinley Woods has something special in store for every season. You can go fishing in spring, camping in summer, hiking the beautiful golden-tinted woods in fall, and put your skis on in winter. And it's the perfect place to unplug from the hustle and bustle of the big city — in this case, Chicago, which is only 50 miles (or an hour's drive) away.

The enticing nickname of "Moose Island" given to the location when it was a private resort may have disappeared, but the wilderness that makes this place so special has endured. Since its acquisition by the Forest Preserve District of Will County, McKinley Woods has doubled down on its mission of conservation of this beautiful stretch of the Des Plaines valley. Thanks to the wide variety of experiences on offer, the woods make a perfect spot if you are planning a solo camping trip, or even as a stop in your wider explorations of green patches in Chicagoland (which should include this suburb with an amazing connection to Central Park).

Depending on which of the two entry points (Frederick's Grove or Kerry Sheridan Grove) you start from in the preserve, you can access different biospheres and experiences. While the former is ideal for hiking due to its coarse, natural terrain, the latter is the place to go for birding and kayaking on the DuPage River. In many regards, the two access points make little difference, as the vastness of the preserve and its landscape variety ensures you don't have an idle moment wherever you are in McKinley Woods.