The Unexpected Link Between This Beautiful, Historic Chicago Suburb And New York City's Central Park
Dazzling with skyscrapers, bustling streets, and historic landmarks, Chicago is a jewel on the shores of Lake Michigan. Look closer and the frenzied urban jungle reveals hidden gems like artsy neighborhoods offering culinary excellence, not to mention scenic waterfront vistas along Lake Shore Drive. But the Windy City wasn't always so breezy. In the 1860s, Chicago had become a squalid web of crowded buildings and muddy streets, prompting wealthy businessmen to develop a small suburb on the city's outskirts as a peaceful oasis from the urban decay. As the land selected for this new residential zone was near the Des Plaines River, the area was named Riverside, and the blueprint for the village's landscape design was trusted to none other than Frederick Law Olmsted, the architect behind Central Park in New York City.
When it came to planning Riverside's layout, Olmsted and his partner, Calvert Vaux, were inspired by the undulating pastoral landscape surrounding the Des Plaines River, and designed a tranquil hamlet led by gently curved streets with no sharp corners, a departure from the typical city grid. The land was graded and planted with shady trees to reveal pleasant vistas, and another notable architect, William LeBaron Jenney, added enchanting Victorian-style houses with manicured lawns set well back from the roads. Olmsted's village plan included generous green spaces and a town square to create a truly storybook atmosphere, and as with Central Park, the streets of Riverside were bathed in a warm glow from ornamental gas lampposts.
Today, this delightful suburb still glitters with the refined townhouses designed by architectural legends like Frank Lloyd Wright, earning the entire zone a worthy designation as a National Historic Landmark. Take a break from the busy city to explore this quiet haven brimming with breezy parks, fun landmarks, and fantastic local eateries.
Fun things to do in Riverside, Illinois
Riverside is just a 30-minute drive west of downtown Chicago, and the commuter train from Union Station also takes roughly the same amount of time. On the way, you'll pass Oak Park, another charming village with immaculate architecture, so if you're short on time, you could visit both in the same day. Start off with one of Riverside's most unique landmarks — the Swiss Gothic water tower standing guard over the village, which houses the Riverside Historical Museum. The charming rounded structure with its conical, peaked roof brings to mind a fairytale cottage, a perfect backdrop for some Insta-worthy snaps. Just a short walk away is the Arcade Building, considered one of the first suburban shopping centers. Dating to the 1870s, it boasts a majestic Gothic style with chimneys and turrets, and is a fantastic architectural highlight.
Next, you could join a walking tour with the Frederick Law Olmsted Society, held one day each month. Tickets are $25 per person, and it's a great way to enjoy a stroll through Riverside's picturesque landscape while learning it history. And if you're traveling with children, then the Brookfield Zoo should definitely be on your itinerary. While it's across the Des Plaines River in the adjacent neighborhood, it's a quick five-minute drive from Riverside, or 20 minutes by local train. Take a whirl on the 110-foot-tall ferris wheel, spend the afternoon wandering the incredible butterfly garden, or hop on the Motor Safari for a narrated tour of the animal habitats while learning about the zoo's important conservation work. And after all the adventuring, fill up on a scrumptious meal at one of Riverside's many cozy diners and family restaurants.
Great places to eat in Riverside, Illinois
If you're craving a touch of whimsy, Chef Shangri-La is a fantastic tiki bar where you can enjoy a delicious fusion of Cantonese and Polynesian cuisine while being serenaded by celebrity impersonators, including Elvis, the Beatles, and Tina Turner. Visit their website for their full show lineup along with other exciting events like Hawaiian luaus and tiki nights. For hearty steaks and fresh oysters in a vintage atmosphere, try The Chew Chew, billed as "Chicagoland's neighborhood restaurant." There's a daily happy hour, plus a special dish for each day of the week. Stop by for filet mignon on Tuesdays, or $2 oysters on Thursdays, while Saturdays are for ribs.
Deep-dish pizza can be found at La Barra, a delightful Italian bistro run by two Riverside residents, Pat and Mary Leone. Dine within the elegant interiors, or in the summer, enjoy an al fresco meal amidst the shady, tree-lined neighborhood. Try their share plates of crispy calamari or bruschetta, and don't miss the house specialties like Leone's lemon chicken, or perhaps some wild-caught salmon and mushroom risotto.
For travelers planning an overnight stay, a great breakfast spot is the Dulce Mami Café, right next to Riverside's rail station and the historic water tower. You'll find sugary treats galore here, from waffles loaded with berries, cream, and condensed milk to churro pancakes with cinnamon and bananas. Families traveling with young children will definitely want order the Fruit Loops waffles, and you can top your meal off with a choice of milkshakes, flavored teas, and hot chocolate. So whether you're exploring Riverside's picturesque streets to escape the noise of the city, or here to join the fun neighborhood offerings, it's sure to be a relaxing getaway.