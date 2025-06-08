The Unexpected Link Between This Beautiful, Historic Chicago Suburb And New York City's Central Park

Dazzling with skyscrapers, bustling streets, and historic landmarks, Chicago is a jewel on the shores of Lake Michigan. Look closer and the frenzied urban jungle reveals hidden gems like artsy neighborhoods offering culinary excellence, not to mention scenic waterfront vistas along Lake Shore Drive. But the Windy City wasn't always so breezy. In the 1860s, Chicago had become a squalid web of crowded buildings and muddy streets, prompting wealthy businessmen to develop a small suburb on the city's outskirts as a peaceful oasis from the urban decay. As the land selected for this new residential zone was near the Des Plaines River, the area was named Riverside, and the blueprint for the village's landscape design was trusted to none other than Frederick Law Olmsted, the architect behind Central Park in New York City.

When it came to planning Riverside's layout, Olmsted and his partner, Calvert Vaux, were inspired by the undulating pastoral landscape surrounding the Des Plaines River, and designed a tranquil hamlet led by gently curved streets with no sharp corners, a departure from the typical city grid. The land was graded and planted with shady trees to reveal pleasant vistas, and another notable architect, William LeBaron Jenney, added enchanting Victorian-style houses with manicured lawns set well back from the roads. Olmsted's village plan included generous green spaces and a town square to create a truly storybook atmosphere, and as with Central Park, the streets of Riverside were bathed in a warm glow from ornamental gas lampposts.

Today, this delightful suburb still glitters with the refined townhouses designed by architectural legends like Frank Lloyd Wright, earning the entire zone a worthy designation as a National Historic Landmark. Take a break from the busy city to explore this quiet haven brimming with breezy parks, fun landmarks, and fantastic local eateries.