Alabama's Wildly Underrated College City Is One Of America's Coolest Getaways Packed With Art And Natural Beauty
Southeastern Conference (SEC) fans most commonly associate Auburn with being the home to the Auburn Tigers. That's understandable, because for football fans, Jordan-Hare Stadium really is a cool place to be on gameday. If Auburn wins, it can get pretty wild — especially in an area called Toomer's Corner, where the campus connects to downtown. Fans celebrate by taking rolls of toilet paper and covering everything they can with it. The quirky tradition of rolling Toomers Corner has gone on for years, and Auburn is the only city in the United States that actually has a line item in its budget reserved strictly for the removal of toilet paper.
Even though the city may be well-known in college sports, this underrated gem also offers much more to those who visit. A robust array of culinary options, combined with a thriving arts scene, makes this a great getaway. If you want to take in some of the natural beauty Alabama is known for, you'll get your dose of that in Auburn as well.
If you decide to visit, it won't be too hard to get there. The closest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL). Since it is the world's busiest airport, you'll have no problem finding a flight. You can rent a car and drive to Auburn in about an hour and a half. If you don't want to deal with renting a car, Groome Transportation also runs a shuttle that will take you from ATL to Auburn.
Great art and food in Auburn
There's more decorating this fun city than just rolls of toilet paper. In Auburn and its neighboring city, Opelika, you can find many murals spread around both towns. Art enthusiasts will also want to check out the exhibits at The Jule Museum at Auburn University. When you're there, look up so you can see the spectacular craftsmanship of the Dale Chihuly Chandelier that's made of more than 600 pieces of hand-blown glass. You can find more local art at the Auburn-Opelika Art Showcase in downtown Auburn. The artsy vibes continue at The Hotel at Auburn University, where you can take a stroll and peruse the works on its lobby art tour.
You won't be going hungry as you're strolling through town, taking in the beauty of the local artisans — this is definitely a place for foodies. The first thing you have to try is the Toomer's Lemonade from Toomer's Drugstore, located in that tissue-decorated corner of town. This place has been open since 1896, and a reviewer on Yelp shared, "This place is legendary! The lemonade is so good! We visit almost every day when we are in town visiting family. Toomer's is a must do when in Auburn!" The store serves up food, too, but a few other popular spots to eat in Auburn are Lucy's, The Depot, The Hound, and Acre. And ff you're looking for good, southern barbecue, Bow & Arrow is your place.
Explore Chewacla State Park in Auburn
If you want to experience nature when you visit Auburn, plan a trip to Chewacla State Park. Bring your hiking boots, because there are several trails to choose from. If you prefer your adventure on two wheels, you'll still love it here because it's a great place for mountain biking, too. Just like DeSoto State Park, Alabama's state park with wildflowers and waterfalls, Chewacla also has its own scenic cascades that add to the beauty of this natural space.
Visitors can also enjoy the 26-acre lake. This waterway is popular for canoeing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. If you don't have a vessel, you can rent canoes there on the weekends. There's also a swimming area there, and you can take a dive from the diving platform. If you're on a search for a new fishing hole, this may be your new spot, too. Largemouth bass, crappie, catfish, and sunfish are a few of the things anglers can expect to catch on Chewacla Lake. Less than an hour away, anglers can also try their luck on Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise with water recreation and wooded shores.
Campsites are available, but you can also stay on-site at the park in one of its cabins or glamping tents. Auburn has many hotel options too, including the aforementioned Hotel at Auburn University, located on campus. Just book early during football season, as rooms can sometimes sell out in this cool college city.