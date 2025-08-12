Alabama's Wildly Underrated College City Is One Of America's Coolest Getaways Packed With Art And Natural Beauty

Southeastern Conference (SEC) fans most commonly associate Auburn with being the home to the Auburn Tigers. That's understandable, because for football fans, Jordan-Hare Stadium really is a cool place to be on gameday. If Auburn wins, it can get pretty wild — especially in an area called Toomer's Corner, where the campus connects to downtown. Fans celebrate by taking rolls of toilet paper and covering everything they can with it. The quirky tradition of rolling Toomers Corner has gone on for years, and Auburn is the only city in the United States that actually has a line item in its budget reserved strictly for the removal of toilet paper.

Even though the city may be well-known in college sports, this underrated gem also offers much more to those who visit. A robust array of culinary options, combined with a thriving arts scene, makes this a great getaway. If you want to take in some of the natural beauty Alabama is known for, you'll get your dose of that in Auburn as well.

If you decide to visit, it won't be too hard to get there. The closest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL). Since it is the world's busiest airport, you'll have no problem finding a flight. You can rent a car and drive to Auburn in about an hour and a half. If you don't want to deal with renting a car, Groome Transportation also runs a shuttle that will take you from ATL to Auburn.