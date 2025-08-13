One Of The World's Largest Springs Is A Thriving Arkansas State Park To Fish, Float, And Hike In Ozark Beauty

The actual spring is more than 80 feet below the water level, and it's hard to even imagine the vast amount of water that's flowing. It averages a flow of 9 million gallons per hour, and it forms a 10-acre lake before making its way to the Spring River, which is a great spot to fish for trout and walleye. Some say the best place to fish on the Spring River is within the first several miles below Dam 3.

If you want to leave the fishing gear at home and just float the river, you can do that, too. The Spring River is an excellent spot to have some on-the-water fun. The constant flow of the water makes this a fun river for all sorts of adventures, and you'll find a variety of outfitters nearby, although some are only open seasonally.

Mammoth Spring State Park also has a short hike you can take that will lead you to some of its most interesting features, including the train depot and the cascading waters at the dam. The trail is a loop that is less than 1 mile, and it's a great stroll for even the most novice hikers. Even better, it can also be enjoyed by those with limited mobility, according to this Tripadvisor reviewer who said, "This state park is beautiful and very wheelchair accessible. The man in the gift shop was helpful [in] explaining which trails were accessible for my power wheelchair."