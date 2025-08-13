One Of The World's Largest Springs Is A Thriving Arkansas State Park To Fish, Float, And Hike In Ozark Beauty
Nature enthusiasts love the Natural State for many reasons. Scenic drives, hikes through sprawling forests, and two-wheeled adventures in the world's mountain biking capital are just a few of the ways to enjoy the great outdoors in Arkansas. The state also has a robust state parks system that includes 52 parks. All of the parks are special in their own way, but there is one that gets the bragging rights as being home to one of the world's largest springs — Mammoth Spring State Park. Don't confuse Mammoth Spring with Mammoth Lakes, though. That's California's beautiful resort town hidden in the mountains, and it's worth a visit too, but Mammoth Spring State Park is almost 2,000 miles away in the Ozark Mountains, situated along Arkansas' northern border with Missouri.
In addition to its impressive aquatic feature, which is a National Historic Landmark, it also has the remains of an old mill and hydroelectric plant, as well as a restored train depot and museum. Many online reviews speak highly of the park, including this Google reviewer who said, "If you're looking for a place where nature and history collide, Mammoth Spring State Park is your spot! Imagine a spring so massive it could fill a million bathtubs an hour. The walking paths are like a treasure hunt, leading you to quirky artifacts like an old train depot and a cannon. It's like stepping into a time machine, but without the risk of accidentally inventing disco."
Explore Mammoth Spring State Park
The actual spring is more than 80 feet below the water level, and it's hard to even imagine the vast amount of water that's flowing. It averages a flow of 9 million gallons per hour, and it forms a 10-acre lake before making its way to the Spring River, which is a great spot to fish for trout and walleye. Some say the best place to fish on the Spring River is within the first several miles below Dam 3.
If you want to leave the fishing gear at home and just float the river, you can do that, too. The Spring River is an excellent spot to have some on-the-water fun. The constant flow of the water makes this a fun river for all sorts of adventures, and you'll find a variety of outfitters nearby, although some are only open seasonally.
Mammoth Spring State Park also has a short hike you can take that will lead you to some of its most interesting features, including the train depot and the cascading waters at the dam. The trail is a loop that is less than 1 mile, and it's a great stroll for even the most novice hikers. Even better, it can also be enjoyed by those with limited mobility, according to this Tripadvisor reviewer who said, "This state park is beautiful and very wheelchair accessible. The man in the gift shop was helpful [in] explaining which trails were accessible for my power wheelchair."
Planning a trip to Mammoth Spring State Park
One of the best things about Mammoth Spring State Park is that it is free to visit. Actually, Arkansas is also one of the states where you can visit all state parks for free. This makes it easy and affordable to have outdoor fun, and you might even consider planning a road trip to visit multiple parks in a single vacation.
This state park is appropriately located in Mammoth Springs, Arkansas, but it is only two miles south of Thayer, Missouri. You'll need to take a little drive to get there, but at least it will be through the scenic Ozarks. With this park being so close to the Arkansas-Missouri border, you could technically start your journey in either state. The closest major airports that service multiple carriers are Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF). You can fly into either one, rent a car, and drive to the park in about two and a half hours.
Unlike many Arkansas state parks, there aren't any campsites or cabins inside Mammoth Spring State Park. You do have some lodging options nearby, though, like the Riverview Cabins that are less than a mile from the park. Southfork Resort also has cabins and campsites available, and it's just about 20 minutes away. If you want to float the river or go fishing, you can book your excursions there, too. You can even find some hotels in nearby Hardy, Arkansas, giving you plenty of ways to plan your getaway to Mammoth Spring State Park.