What Does A Wet Pub Mean, And How Is It Different From A Brew Pub?

Much as Irish pubs have their own rules of etiquette, so do the Brits. And while this certainly encompasses the dos and don'ts, it also includes Britain's unique pub naming conventions. And just like North Americans have sports bars, cocktail bars, and dive bars, British drinkers also have their pick of choices, such as gin palaces, freehouses, and gastro pubs (like this local favorite hidden beneath one of London's most iconic landmarks). Then there are also two classic options: the wet pub and the brew pub.

Though the term wet pub may conjure visions of patrons getting sprayed playfully with soda guns by bartenders dancing above them, "Coyote Ugly"-style, the actual meaning is far more tame. It's simply a bar that doesn't serve food, meaning all of its offerings are "wet" — just drinks. You may be able to purchase a packet of crisps or bar nuts if you're lucky, but the focus of such an establishment is on creating an environment where it's easy to mingle. Not being belly-up with food orders means that a wet pub can offer a wider selection of drinks, encouraging an even more jovial atmosphere. Traditionally, these venues have been a benchmark for building community within British culture.

A brew pub or brewery tap, on the other hand, is about more than just drinking ale. It offers the chance to drink beer right where it's being made — the brewery's own on-premise customer-facing operation. The setup typically displays tanks where drinks are made, implying that this will be the freshest sip you'll ever get. The focus at a brew pub is on beer (with perhaps a side of cider and kombucha), but it will typically offer full meals as well. And while there may be a guest tap, the selection will be limited to the brewery's own output.