California's Historic 'Queen City' Dazzles With Chic Art Deco Stays, Downtown Galleries, And Live Theater

California has enchanting small towns bursting from every creek and crevice of its old Gold Country. There's the perfectly preserved Auburn, replete with craft beer and coffee shops. There's the one-time stomping ground of Mark Twain himself, Angels Camp. There's also the antiques, shops, and art of Placerville. And, somewhere in there, is the fabled "Queen City of the Northern Mines." Otherwise known as Nevada City, it's a place that touts a motherlode (pun totally intended) of attractions that'll get you packing your bags and planning a road trip in no time.

Once upon a time, Nevada City was at the epicenter of the California Gold Rush, growing from a cluster of tents to a thriving camp of thousands sometime in the early 1850s. The pickaxes and pans are long gone, but the place retains an age-old, vintage charm largely thanks to a historic district that brims with over 90 preserved buildings. But it's no museum exhibit. In fact, it's positively buzzing with life — visitor numbers are soaring, and there are ever more tales of settling emigrants from San Francisco charmed by the liberal vibe, compactness, and cultural energy. True enough, you can flit from theaters to breweries to tattoo parlors to independent art galleries without even thinking about hailing a cab.

What's more, this queen of the mining country is hardly isolated out on its own. Yes, the great, green Tahoe National Forest might swirl on its doorstep, but the legendary driving route of Highway 49 can bring you to the interstate in just 35 minutes. Meanwhile, the big state capital of Sacramento — where there's also an airport — is only a whisker over an hour's drive away.