Once The Territorial Capital Of Montana, This Small, Historic Site Is Now A Gold-Mine Of Old West Heritage
As you watch a production at the Opera House or walk through the nearby saloon, you may question your reality. Is this a dream? Have you somehow slipped back in time to the 19th century? No, neither is very likely. You have, however, stepped into the very real world of Virginia City, Montana.
This fully restored Gold Rush-era city, sitting along Alder Gulch in the Rocky Mountains, invites visitors to experience life as it was when Virginia City was the territorial capital of Montana in 1865. The Virginia City Players recreate authentic period shows on the Opera House stage while tourists grab a refreshing beer at H.S. Gilbert Brewery, the state's very first brewery that still operates today. It's an authentic representation of the Gold Rush life of the United States that celebrates history and Montana's natural beauty.
At its height, Virginia City was home to more than 5,000 residents, mostly gold seekers from the east. It's a far cry from today's population of less than 200 people, although well above Buford, the smallest western town of them all in Wyoming, with a population that hovers between one and zero. But during the summer months, especially, this fully recreated depiction of 1860s Americana is full of events, shows, reenactments, and 19th-century charm.
Virginia City, where Montana's history lives
Sitting at an altitude of 5,000 feet, Virginia City rests along the Alder Gulch, where 19th-century prospectors found the richest gold strike in the Rocky Mountains. Just a mile away sits Nevada City, another town fueled by the Gold Rush. Together, the two cities in the region celebrate their shared past with year-round and seasonal attractions.
The Alder Gulch Shortline Railroad runs from late May to early September and connects Virginia City to Nevada City with just a short 15-minute ride, weather permitting. Virginia City's nightly ghost tour offers a more eerie look at the region's history, where guides provide historic background to the local legends and alleged spirits still haunting the restored, historic buildings along the route. And Vaudeville comes to life when the Virginia City Players take the stage of the historic Opera House every day but Monday.
Both Virginia City and Nevada City are considered open-air museums, similar to that of Harmony Borax Works, an abandoned frontier location and hidden gem in California. But in the Alder Gulch region of Montana, guests can stroll through the mountain towns' streets past numerous historic sites. Maps outline a self-guided tour leading you to plaques commemorating sites of historical significance. Guests are encouraged to peer through windows, since many buildings are staged as they appeared in the 1860s. Audio tours of each city are also available, offering an even more detailed history of the region.
Historic attractions and modern amenities in Virginia City
Just because Virginia City and the Alder Gulch region are staged as it was in the 1860s doesn't mean guests have to rough it like our 19th-century ancestors. Camping areas, mountain cabins, and motels all offer modern amenities. There are even heritage accommodations that immerse guests into a Gold Rush-era environment with easy access to the historic district's restaurants and shops.
Virginia City is about a 90-minute drive from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, which is a destination hub for eight airlines, including Southwest, Delta, and American Airlines. It's also less than 90 miles from Yellowstone National Park, which offers a laid-back trail to its awe-inspiring geysers. The Alder Gulch Region's busiest season is between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day, and summers are when all lodging, shops, and attractions are open. Visiting after Labor Day is recommended for those looking to avoid crowds, but attractions may be limited or closed.
Several don't miss events happen in the summer, including a Grand Victorian Ball where guests attend in period costume. And the Virginia City Players' productions recreate a 19th-century theater experience in the historic Opera House in the summer months. Visit the Virginia City website for full details on events, accommodations, and special discounts.