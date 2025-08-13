Once The Territorial Capital Of Montana, This Small, Historic Site Is Now A Gold-Mine Of Old West Heritage

As you watch a production at the Opera House or walk through the nearby saloon, you may question your reality. Is this a dream? Have you somehow slipped back in time to the 19th century? No, neither is very likely. You have, however, stepped into the very real world of Virginia City, Montana.

This fully restored Gold Rush-era city, sitting along Alder Gulch in the Rocky Mountains, invites visitors to experience life as it was when Virginia City was the territorial capital of Montana in 1865. The Virginia City Players recreate authentic period shows on the Opera House stage while tourists grab a refreshing beer at H.S. Gilbert Brewery, the state's very first brewery that still operates today. It's an authentic representation of the Gold Rush life of the United States that celebrates history and Montana's natural beauty.

At its height, Virginia City was home to more than 5,000 residents, mostly gold seekers from the east. It's a far cry from today's population of less than 200 people, although well above Buford, the smallest western town of them all in Wyoming, with a population that hovers between one and zero. But during the summer months, especially, this fully recreated depiction of 1860s Americana is full of events, shows, reenactments, and 19th-century charm.