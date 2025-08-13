Connecticut's Charming Coast Boasts A Storied Town With New England Charm Built For Boat Days And Sunsets
If you're looking for a charming, coastal getaway with New England vibes, take note. Located about 30 minutes from New Haven, home to what has been dubbed as "America's greenest hotel," Westbrook is a small, quaint town on the Connecticut coastline. On the opposite side of Westbrook, if you head 25 minutes in the other direction, the artsy coastal town of New London is also easily within reach. The closest airport, 30 minutes away, is Tweed New Haven (HVN). Alternatively, Hartford Brainard Airport (KFHD) is about 50 minutes away.
What sets Westbrook apart from the many other coastal cities in Connecticut? The small town is laid back and relaxed, perfect for locals, and tourists, who spend lazy days on the beaches, in the sea, or hiking in nature, with evenings spent lounging on dockside terraces. While New Haven is more urban and commercial, nearby coastal town Mystic has maritime character (and more tourists, thanks to the 1980s film "Mystic Pizza"), both of which make Westbrook a good choice for a calmer, more relaxed destination.
There are also several beaches in Westbrook and the surrounding area, from the town's main beach, Westbrook Town Beach (also known as West Beach), you can enjoy views of Menunketesuck Island, Duck Island, and Salt Island. Down a private road, Quotonset Beach is a lesser visited gem with about a mile of sandy beach. Calm water, privacy, and scenic views make this beach most appealing. You can even get a little birdwatching in as there are quite a few seabirds visible from the dunes on shore. Middle Beach is also a good spot that provides access to Salt Island during low tide, when you can walk out to the tidal flats. Middle Beach is also close to the Connecticut River Museum, which provides some colorful insight into the region's maritime history.
Experience Westbrook by water or land
Westbrook's location on the coast makes it the perfect destination for sailing. For 20 years, Captain Joy has been sharing her love of sailing with locals and visitors to Westbrook. Her company, Joy Ride Charters offers hourly, half-day, and full-day charters. Just 20 minutes from Westbrook, the family-owned Thimble Islands Cruise company runs boat trips to the Thimble Islands, departing from Branford. For nearly 70 years, they have been taking visitors to visit the islands just of the coast, with tours running just under an hour.
If you're interested in water activities and Black Hall Outfitters is a full service paddle sport center. They have kayaks (single or tandem), standup paddle boards, canoes, paddle fishing kayaks, and pedal fishing kayaks available for rent. The proximity to the Steward McKinney Wildlife preserve and the Menunketesuck river make it extremely convenient for rentals. If you live nearby, you can even purchase kayaks and accessories from them. If jet skis are more your speed, Westbrook Power Sports has you covered. Their Sea-Doo GTI water crafts can be rented for two hours up to a full day (eight hours).
Nature lovers are also in luck as there are plenty of trails in and around Westbrook. You can download the town's Natural Heritage site map, which serves as an excellent resource for hikes through forests and beyond. Try the Chapman Mill Pond Loop, an easy 1.9-mile trail that takes around 45 minutes to complete. The gravel trail with minimal elevation is perfect for a relaxing walk. If you're up for a bigger challenge, visit The Preserve. A nearly 1,000-acre forest, there are over 10 miles of hiking trails between Essex, Old Saybrook, and Westbrook. The largest remaining unprotected coastal forest, it traverses through wetlands and forests, and is teeming with biodiversity.
Indulge in New England charm and sunsets in Westbrook
Originally one family's summer beach cottage in the early 1900s, then a vibrant resort popular among celebrities in the 1940s, the modern day Water's Edge Resort & Spa is a sprawling beachfront property on the Connecticut coast. The largest and most modern property in quaint Westbrook, Water's Edge features rooms, suites, villas, and house rentals. With 10 different dining options on property, live music, a spa, and sunset events, it's a cozy gathering spot for locals and tourists.
For something a little smaller and cozier, try the Westbrook Inn Bed & Breakfast. Originally built by a local sea captain as a gift for his daughter in 1876, the property has changed hands over the years, and the current owners have created a personalized B&B experience with modern touches. Each of the 10 rooms comes with complimentary beach equipment, bicycles, kayaks, and a homemade breakfast from the owner Meri (which includes her decadent peach cro-nut French toast).
Regardless of where you stay, there are plenty of local shops and restaurants to visit when not out on the water. For books, visit the independent bookstore with a bistro, RJ Julia. Antique aficionados will love Hey Day Antiques. Open year-round, they have a flea market every Sunday, May through October. For over 20 years, Edd's Place has been the go-to spot on the shoreline. Try the lobster rolls (after April), or if you're heading out for the day, try the grab and go breakfast sandwiches. You can also try the lobster rolls at Bill's Seafood, a classic spot for dockside dining. The first craft brewery to open in Westbrook, Coastline Brewing Co., is a great spot for craft brews and pizza, while Lenny and Joe's is a popular spot for seafood served on the terrace.