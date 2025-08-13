Connecticut's Charming Coast Boasts A Storied Town With New England Charm Built For Boat Days And Sunsets

If you're looking for a charming, coastal getaway with New England vibes, take note. Located about 30 minutes from New Haven, home to what has been dubbed as "America's greenest hotel," Westbrook is a small, quaint town on the Connecticut coastline. On the opposite side of Westbrook, if you head 25 minutes in the other direction, the artsy coastal town of New London is also easily within reach. The closest airport, 30 minutes away, is Tweed New Haven (HVN). Alternatively, Hartford Brainard Airport (KFHD) is about 50 minutes away.

What sets Westbrook apart from the many other coastal cities in Connecticut? The small town is laid back and relaxed, perfect for locals, and tourists, who spend lazy days on the beaches, in the sea, or hiking in nature, with evenings spent lounging on dockside terraces. While New Haven is more urban and commercial, nearby coastal town Mystic has maritime character (and more tourists, thanks to the 1980s film "Mystic Pizza"), both of which make Westbrook a good choice for a calmer, more relaxed destination.

There are also several beaches in Westbrook and the surrounding area, from the town's main beach, Westbrook Town Beach (also known as West Beach), you can enjoy views of Menunketesuck Island, Duck Island, and Salt Island. Down a private road, Quotonset Beach is a lesser visited gem with about a mile of sandy beach. Calm water, privacy, and scenic views make this beach most appealing. You can even get a little birdwatching in as there are quite a few seabirds visible from the dunes on shore. Middle Beach is also a good spot that provides access to Salt Island during low tide, when you can walk out to the tidal flats. Middle Beach is also close to the Connecticut River Museum, which provides some colorful insight into the region's maritime history.