Alabama's Under-The-Radar Gulf Coast Lake Is A Fishing, Kayaking, And Swimming Paradise With White Sand Beaches
People head to Alabama for many reasons. Foodies come to sample the yummy Southern fare, outdoor enthusiasts make the journey to hike the state's many scenic trails, and others come seeking a chance to enjoy all of the space-age fun at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. But those searching for the perfect beach paradise often find themselves flocking to Gulf Shores, Alabama's coastal escape and home to the gorgeous Gulf State Park. The beach within the park is over 3 miles long, boasting white sand and sparkling blue waters where you can swim. It's truly impressive and definitely worth a visit, but if you pack up the family for a trip to Gulf State Park, try to save time to explore everything else the park has to offer — including the less-than-salty fun that awaits on Lake Shelby. Fishing and kayaking are just a couple of the popular activities at this under-the-radar lake.
If you can't decide between saltwater or freshwater fun, that's not a problem. Gulf State Park has an array of lodging options that make it easy to stay a few days and enjoy both. Between the campground, cottages, cabins, and the lodge, there's a little something for everyone. Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA) is the closest airport and is less than 10 minutes away, but Pensacola International Airport (PNS) has more commercial airlines. It's almost an hour away, but it may be easier for you to find a flight.
Fun ways to enjoy Lake Shelby
If you're visiting Gulf State Park, you'll want to try out the freshwater fishing at Lake Shelby. Spanning 592 acres, it's not as big as Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise that encompasses over 40,000 acres, and it may not be the big bass capital of the world like Lake Eufaula. However, anglers can still have a very successful day fishing for bass, bream, catfish, and speckled trout. Make sure you have the right bait, though. Shrimp, crickets, and night crawlers usually work well there, but if you're using artificial lures, you'll want to bring along some worms, plugs, and jigs.
The on-the-water fun doesn't end there. Boating is popular at Lake Shelby, but if you prefer a slower pace, you can also rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards on-site. And if you get too hot, just jump on into this refreshing swimming hole. Your furry family members will also enjoy the dog pond at Lake Shelby.
For land-based fun, you can hike the trails. This Tripadvisor reviewer said, "We love to walk the 6-mile loop around Lake Shelby at Gulf Shores. We park at the picnic area across from the State Lodge and walk across the boardwalk. There is a bald eagle nest about 4 miles into the hike. The adventurous can extend the trek on the alligator boardwalk (Lake Shelby Overlook) and the campgrounds and Bear Creek Trail." If you don't want to walk, opt for the Segway tour.