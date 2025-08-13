Alabama's Under-The-Radar Gulf Coast Lake Is A Fishing, Kayaking, And Swimming Paradise With White Sand Beaches

People head to Alabama for many reasons. Foodies come to sample the yummy Southern fare, outdoor enthusiasts make the journey to hike the state's many scenic trails, and others come seeking a chance to enjoy all of the space-age fun at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. But those searching for the perfect beach paradise often find themselves flocking to Gulf Shores, Alabama's coastal escape and home to the gorgeous Gulf State Park. The beach within the park is over 3 miles long, boasting white sand and sparkling blue waters where you can swim. It's truly impressive and definitely worth a visit, but if you pack up the family for a trip to Gulf State Park, try to save time to explore everything else the park has to offer — including the less-than-salty fun that awaits on Lake Shelby. Fishing and kayaking are just a couple of the popular activities at this under-the-radar lake.

If you can't decide between saltwater or freshwater fun, that's not a problem. Gulf State Park has an array of lodging options that make it easy to stay a few days and enjoy both. Between the campground, cottages, cabins, and the lodge, there's a little something for everyone. Gulf Shores International Airport (JKA) is the closest airport and is less than 10 minutes away, but Pensacola International Airport (PNS) has more commercial airlines. It's almost an hour away, but it may be easier for you to find a flight.