Kansas' Underrated City Named Top For Retirement By Forbes Has A Thriving Art Scene And Low Cost Of Living

Best known for its wide-open skies and one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies, Kansas also offers one of the country's best retirement spots. Located in northeastern Kansas, about 40 miles west of Kansas City, Lawrence is home to two universities: Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas. However, the town of about 100,000 is more than a typical university town. For Forbes, Lawrence is also among the best places to retire in 2025. To find this out, Forbes compared over 950 cities and towns in the U.S. with a population of over 10,000. The publication then analyzed data on the city's affordability, state taxes, quality of life, cost of living, median home prices, and healthcare access. It also considered climate factors, like air quality, and how easy it is to get around the city on foot and by bike.

Lawrence has long been recognized as one of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun, and now, it's among the best places to retire thanks to its reasonable living expenses and high quality of life. From its low cost of living to its hip downtown with a vibrant art community and live music scene, we'll unpack what makes this Kansas city so retiree-friendly. Whether you're drawn to affordable homes, artsy events, or strolls along its network of trails, Lawrence is an unexpectedly lovely place to spend your golden years.