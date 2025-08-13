Kansas' Underrated City Named Top For Retirement By Forbes Has A Thriving Art Scene And Low Cost Of Living
Best known for its wide-open skies and one of the world's last remaining tallgrass prairies, Kansas also offers one of the country's best retirement spots. Located in northeastern Kansas, about 40 miles west of Kansas City, Lawrence is home to two universities: Haskell Indian Nations University and the University of Kansas. However, the town of about 100,000 is more than a typical university town. For Forbes, Lawrence is also among the best places to retire in 2025. To find this out, Forbes compared over 950 cities and towns in the U.S. with a population of over 10,000. The publication then analyzed data on the city's affordability, state taxes, quality of life, cost of living, median home prices, and healthcare access. It also considered climate factors, like air quality, and how easy it is to get around the city on foot and by bike.
Lawrence has long been recognized as one of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend full of fun, and now, it's among the best places to retire thanks to its reasonable living expenses and high quality of life. From its low cost of living to its hip downtown with a vibrant art community and live music scene, we'll unpack what makes this Kansas city so retiree-friendly. Whether you're drawn to affordable homes, artsy events, or strolls along its network of trails, Lawrence is an unexpectedly lovely place to spend your golden years.
Enjoy lower costs and higher quality of life in Lawrence
In Forbes' top 25 retirement destinations, Lawrence stands out for how it performs across lifestyle categories for current and soon-to-be retirees. Cities with a low cost of living and retiree-friendly tax policies ranked high. In Lawrence, the city's median home price is $318,000, which is 21% below the national median. The city scores a 93 on the cost of living index, meaning it's about 7% more affordable than the national average. For those on a fixed income, this translates to everyday expenses, such as groceries, being more manageable.
Beyond economics, the university town is also a safe place to live. According to Nextdoor, Lawrence's crime rate was 15.51 per 1,000 residents. That's less than half the national average of 33.37, meaning overall crimes occur at significantly lower rates than in most parts of the country.
The city's main street, known as Massachusetts Street or "Mass Street" to locals, offers more than just shopping opportunities, it's a lively area that's safe and walkable. The downtown area boasts more than 100 shops, cafes, art galleries, and restaurants, many of which are locally-owned and independent. Plus, there are many free things to do and events held year-round, so the town is easy on your wallet. For something artsy, check out the Final Fridays event held every last Friday of the month year-round. During this free event, the downtown and Warehouse Arts District comes alive with art, performances, and exhibits.
Explore the outdoors in one of Forbes' healthiest and most active retirement cities
Another appealing aspect for retirees is that Kansas exempts all Social Security income from state taxes. The state also has no estate tax, which can significantly reduce a retiree's tax burden depending on their income sources. Financial perks aside, Lawrence offers an active lifestyle that fits Forbes' most important quality-of-life boxes. The city has a good ratio of primary care physicians per capita, ensuring easier access to health services, a must for retirees managing chronic conditions.
Lawrence boasts good air quality and is ranked as very bikeable and walkable, all of which are especially important factors for retirees looking to stay active and independent. With 45 days a year over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, Lawrence experiences all four seasons without extremes found in other parts of the country. This means you can get out and explore all the outdoor activities Lawrence provides.
One of the best ways to enjoy the good weather is on the Lawrence Loop. This multi-use trail is 22 miles long and connects the city's parks and neighborhoods. The loop circles the city but you can start from north of downtown for a scenic walk along the Kansas River, where you admire the great views of the Bowersock Hydroelectric Dam and the Massachusetts Street bridges. The trail also passes by the Baker University Wetlands. The diverse habitat has more than 11 miles of trails and offers birdwatching opportunities, with over 300 species of birds and 400 plants calling the wetlands home. Overall, the city is home to more than 50 parks and trails, like the Japanese Friendship Garden near downtown, so you'll never be short of outdoor activities to do.