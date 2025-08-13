Raft, Hike, And See Fossils At The 'Hidden Gem Of The National Park System' Between Utah And Colorado

Many of us loved dinosaurs as kids, but some of that fondness never leaves. Actually, getting to see fossils up close is a dream experience. Adding in outdoor adventures like whitewater rafting, hiking, and camping makes it out of this world. You can do all of that in Dinosaur National Monument, which straddles the line between the states of Colorado and Utah, and it's one of those places you must see in your lifetime.

Just 2 miles east of the town of Dinosaur, Colorado (which is also the cannabis capital of the state), sits the entrance to Dinosaur National Monument, so named because of the fossils found inside the park (though to see the remains, you have to be on the Utah side). The park is full of things to do, like rafting on the Green and Yampa Rivers and enjoying the gorgeous views from the red sandstone cliffs as you hike.

The entrance, which is a couple of miles from Dinosaur, puts you fairly close to the middle of the park, and it's around 3-and-a-half hours from the Salt Lake City International Airport. You'll need a car to get there, but the final leg of the journey is Harpers Corner Road, which is a scenic drive all on its own, swerving back and forth across the state line. Even if you're just driving along the 32 miles of that road, you can enjoy some incredible views of the rocks and the river. The road begins by the seasonally open Canyon Area Visitor Center, and can be an excursion on its own. Note that there is a park entrance fee of between $15 and $25, valid for seven consecutive days.