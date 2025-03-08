Hidden In The Heart Of Napa Valley Is A Charming Affordable State Park With Romantic Yurts And A Swimming Pool

The area around Napa County remains one of the most underrated preserves of Californian natural beauty, and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park offers a splendid blend of virtually everything that makes this part of the country so amazing. For nature lovers, the park's best feature will undoubtedly be its surprising collection of mighty California coast redwood trees.

California's redwoods are among the tallest and oldest trees on Earth, decorating magnificent forests along the coastal regions of Northern California. While these titanic redwood trees are the central feature of many well-known national and state parks, the unsung redwood forest in Bothe-Napa Valley is one of the most unique in the entire state. Most redwoods are found along coastal areas, but Bothe-Napa Valley's trees lie further inland than any other California redwood forest. Despite this distinctive location, the legendary trees here are as impressive as the spectacular towering forests of Humboldt Redwoods State Park — known as the highest-rated state park in the U.S.

In addition to its incredible redwoods, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park also has gorgeous groves of Douglas fir trees, pines, and ferns dotting the park's ten miles of excellent hiking trails. Hikers can explore the park's unforgettable displays of wild flora on the leisurely Ritchey Canyon Trail, take in the epic views of the park's Redwood Trail, or even challenge themselves with a climb up the scenic Coyote Peak. But while these areas are picture-perfect showcases of the region's natural beauty, the park doesn't lack much-desired modern amenities. On hot days, visitors can take a dip in the park's swimming pool or enjoy a spirited bike ride on the Napa Valley Vine Trail that passes through the park.