Hidden In The Heart Of Napa Valley Is A Charming Affordable State Park With Romantic Yurts And A Swimming Pool
California's Napa Valley is well-known around the globe as arguably America's premier wine destination. Located just north of the San Francisco Bay Area, Napa Valley and its world-renowned American Viticultural Area is a top pilgrimage destination for oenophiles and wine-lovers of all types. But for all the many award-winning vineyards and wineries, there are actually many more amazing things to do in Napa Valley that don't have anything to do with wine. The region is also notable for its thriving culinary scene, excellent spas and resorts, gorgeous natural beauty, and abundant parklands. Of the last of those categories, the lovely Bothe-Napa Valley State Park stands out as one of the top hidden treasures of California's state park system.
The same Mediterranean-type climate and rich soil that makes Napa Valley a top wine-producing region also imbues Bothe-Napa Valley State Park with amazing natural resources. Just an hour and a half's drive from San Francisco, Bothe-Napa Valley's enchanting landscape features gorgeous rolling hills and canyons marked by incredible trees and greenery that seem worlds away from the Bay Area's urban vibes. However, though it has plenty of pristine natural beauty, Bothe-Napa Valley also has more than enough modern amenities to keep contemporary conveniences close at hand. Not only does Bothe-Napa Valley State Park offer visitors the perfect combination of California's unspoiled natural grandeur and modern comforts, but it also features some of the state's best — and most unique — camping options.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park is a hidden slice of nature in California's wine country
The area around Napa County remains one of the most underrated preserves of Californian natural beauty, and Bothe-Napa Valley State Park offers a splendid blend of virtually everything that makes this part of the country so amazing. For nature lovers, the park's best feature will undoubtedly be its surprising collection of mighty California coast redwood trees.
California's redwoods are among the tallest and oldest trees on Earth, decorating magnificent forests along the coastal regions of Northern California. While these titanic redwood trees are the central feature of many well-known national and state parks, the unsung redwood forest in Bothe-Napa Valley is one of the most unique in the entire state. Most redwoods are found along coastal areas, but Bothe-Napa Valley's trees lie further inland than any other California redwood forest. Despite this distinctive location, the legendary trees here are as impressive as the spectacular towering forests of Humboldt Redwoods State Park — known as the highest-rated state park in the U.S.
In addition to its incredible redwoods, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park also has gorgeous groves of Douglas fir trees, pines, and ferns dotting the park's ten miles of excellent hiking trails. Hikers can explore the park's unforgettable displays of wild flora on the leisurely Ritchey Canyon Trail, take in the epic views of the park's Redwood Trail, or even challenge themselves with a climb up the scenic Coyote Peak. But while these areas are picture-perfect showcases of the region's natural beauty, the park doesn't lack much-desired modern amenities. On hot days, visitors can take a dip in the park's swimming pool or enjoy a spirited bike ride on the Napa Valley Vine Trail that passes through the park.
Bothe-Napa Valley has some of California's most unique camping experiences
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park's perfect balance of natural splendor and modern conveniences also makes it one of the best spots for camping around San Francisco. The park has both tent camping sites and cozy cabins that can suit the preferences of all types of overnight visitors. But perhaps the park's most notable lodging amenity is its distinctive collection of yurts, which come with a prime combination of a rustic atmosphere and a larger space than you'd get in a smaller tent. Plus, these yurts come furnished with tables, chairs, and cots that provide a more home-style lodging experience than a primitive campsite.
Bothe-Napa Valley currently has both large and small yurts available for overnight stays, with several that are even pet-friendly and ADA-accessible. The park's yurts, cabins, and tent campsites also offer peaceful picnic areas, fire pits, RV hookups, potable water, restrooms, and coin-operated showers. With so many glamorous camping options under the towering gaze of California redwoods, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park rivals other luxurious California "glamping" spots like the popular Alila Ventana Big Sur Resort.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park's proximity to Napa Valley Wine Country and the San Francisco Bay Area has an additional advantage when it comes to transportation. Despite its rugged natural beauty, the park is actually served by Napa Valley's Vine Transit public transportation service. The Vine Transit Calistoga Shuttle provides convenient, wheelchair-accessible bus transportation to Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and many other worthwhile park destinations near the city of Calistoga. So, whether you're bringing a luxurious RV or simply hopping on the bus, Bothe-Napa Valley State Park is an accessible and unforgettable park destination that makes a perfect natural intermission for your Napa Valley wine-tasting adventure.