Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Room Phones

There are many warnings tourists are used to hearing when staying in hotels: steer clear of the minibar unless you've got excess money to spend, always double-lock your door to feel secure in your room, and, if you've spent too long on TikTok, maybe even check behind the bathroom mirror just in case. But there's one overlooked detail that might surprise you: the humble hotel room phone. They're still a standard fixture in most rooms, despite being mostly obsolete thanks to smartphones. Usually found on the bedside table, these phones are, however, still used for everything from ordering a late-night caesar salad to booking a wake-up call. But here's the issue: they're rarely cleaned. While hotel rooms are typically given a surface-level spruce between guests, certain items tend to slip through the cracks, and phones are one of them.

According to Reader's Digest, hotel phones are among the dirtiest objects in the room. Just think about it: with hundreds of guests handling the device and pressing it to their mouths and ears, it's no surprise that it's a hotspot for germs. If you must use one, try and remember to pack antibacterial wipes so you can give it, and some other dirty hotel room surfaces a clean. However, hotel phones are not alone and even our personal phones are teeming with bacteria. But the yuck-factor is not the only reason you should avoid using the hotel landline to make a call.