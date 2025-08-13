Hidden In California's Tahoe National Forest Is An Under-The-Radar Reservoir With Serene Camping And Lake Views
Located in California's northern Sierra Nevada Mountains, Tahoe National Forest brings in more than two million visitors each year. And while some of the park's most popular features can get crowded — like the Loch Level Trail, which leads to lookout points over alpine lakes, and the Emerald Pools on the South Yuba River, a beautiful swimming area — others are wonderfully off the radar.
Take French Meadows Reservoir, a hidden gem on the Middle Fork American River, for example. The manmade lake is an idyllic spot for kayaking and canoeing, and it's a great place for trout fishing, too, as the lake is kept stocked with tens of thousands of rainbow and brown trout. If fishing's not your thing, you'll find sandy beaches, picnic areas, and hiking and biking trails along the reservoir's seven-mile-long shoreline; in short, there's plenty to keep you occupied.
You'll also find that several camping areas are tucked into the pine forest around the water's edge. They provide the perfect chance to wake up at dawn to see the sun rise over the lake, its bright beams of light filtering through tall trees. And, thanks to the remote location, you'll enjoy the view in relative peace.
Escape to French Meadows Reservoir
Though it's temporarily closed for renovations as of this writing, French Meadows Campground, on the reservoir's south shore, has campsites (about $24 per night from June to October and free the rest of the year) with fire rings and bearproof food lockers. Restrooms are available, but drinking water is not, so campers should plan to bring their own beverages. Another option is Lewis Campground on the lake's north shore. With 40 sites (around $20 per night), restrooms, grills, and drinkable water, it's a solid alternative and offers easy access to the popular Granite Chief Wilderness hiking area. Boating and swimming are permitted near both campgrounds.
The reservoir (and its two main campsites) is accessible from Foresthill, California, about an hour and 15 minutes away by car. The Forest Service recommends venturing into the park with a full tank of gas, as no services are available once inside, and cell phone service is very limited. Worton's Market Foresthill is a convenient place to stock up on picnic supplies, and there are a few lodgings in town, too, including cozy, rustic cabins at Miner's Camp. From Foresthill, the closest major airport is about an hour's drive away in Sacramento, an underrated city known as America's farm-to-fork capital.
If you love the idea of sleeping outside but prefer to do so under the stars, check out Morro Bay State Park, voted California's best state park for camping. Another excellent option is California's highest drive-to campground, Saddlebag Lake Campground, located just outside Yosemite.