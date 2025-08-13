Hidden In California's Tahoe National Forest Is An Under-The-Radar Reservoir With Serene Camping And Lake Views

Located in California's northern Sierra Nevada Mountains, Tahoe National Forest brings in more than two million visitors each year. And while some of the park's most popular features can get crowded — like the Loch Level Trail, which leads to lookout points over alpine lakes, and the Emerald Pools on the South Yuba River, a beautiful swimming area — others are wonderfully off the radar.

Take French Meadows Reservoir, a hidden gem on the Middle Fork American River, for example. The manmade lake is an idyllic spot for kayaking and canoeing, and it's a great place for trout fishing, too, as the lake is kept stocked with tens of thousands of rainbow and brown trout. If fishing's not your thing, you'll find sandy beaches, picnic areas, and hiking and biking trails along the reservoir's seven-mile-long shoreline; in short, there's plenty to keep you occupied.

You'll also find that several camping areas are tucked into the pine forest around the water's edge. They provide the perfect chance to wake up at dawn to see the sun rise over the lake, its bright beams of light filtering through tall trees. And, thanks to the remote location, you'll enjoy the view in relative peace.