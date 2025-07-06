The 'Best California State Park For Camping' Is A Central Coast Stunner With Secluded Sleeping Spots

The Golden State is pretty darn alluring territory for campers. From the soaring pitches of California's highest drive-to campground to the sought-after plots below the great Half Dome of Yosemite, there are places here that make living under canvas something truly sublime. So, when the California State Parks Foundation added the category "Best California State Park for Camping" to their inaugural annual poll, it's fair to say that mallets and pegs were very much at the ready.

The deserved winner? The salt-washed, fog-haloed Morro Bay State Park. Straddling a headland in a lagoon at the end of a valley on California's Central Coast, it's enfolded by semi-saltwater habitats, forests of coast pines, and soaring shoreline mountains. The charming seaside city of Morro Bay is just to the north, you can access California's striking Highway 1 coastal drive in a matter of minutes, and, of course, there are wave-bashed runs of classic West Coast sand within easy striking distance.

If all that's tempted you to pack the gear and the firewood for a camping session in California's best, the good news is that Morro Bay State Park isn't like the far-flung Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park, the territory's most remote. It sits just a few minutes' drive off the Pacific Coast Highway, and only a little over 20 minutes from the SLO County Airport, which now has flight arrivals from Denver, San Francisco, LAX, and others.