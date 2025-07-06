The 'Best California State Park For Camping' Is A Central Coast Stunner With Secluded Sleeping Spots
The Golden State is pretty darn alluring territory for campers. From the soaring pitches of California's highest drive-to campground to the sought-after plots below the great Half Dome of Yosemite, there are places here that make living under canvas something truly sublime. So, when the California State Parks Foundation added the category "Best California State Park for Camping" to their inaugural annual poll, it's fair to say that mallets and pegs were very much at the ready.
The deserved winner? The salt-washed, fog-haloed Morro Bay State Park. Straddling a headland in a lagoon at the end of a valley on California's Central Coast, it's enfolded by semi-saltwater habitats, forests of coast pines, and soaring shoreline mountains. The charming seaside city of Morro Bay is just to the north, you can access California's striking Highway 1 coastal drive in a matter of minutes, and, of course, there are wave-bashed runs of classic West Coast sand within easy striking distance.
If all that's tempted you to pack the gear and the firewood for a camping session in California's best, the good news is that Morro Bay State Park isn't like the far-flung Ahjumawi Lava Springs State Park, the territory's most remote. It sits just a few minutes' drive off the Pacific Coast Highway, and only a little over 20 minutes from the SLO County Airport, which now has flight arrivals from Denver, San Francisco, LAX, and others.
Stunning camp pitches hidden away in Morro Bay
One thing's for sure: Morro Bay State Park faced some stiff competition on the camping front. Just one glance at the runners up in the recent poll is enough to show that. They include the badlands and desert wildflower displays of the incredible Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the wave-whittled sea stacks of the Montaña de Oro State Park — which is only a 15-minute drive south out of Morro Bay. Perhaps you could do both in a single camping trip?
But Morro Bay State Park still won out. One former camper, writing on TripAdvisor, offered a clue as to why: "Camping at Morro Bay State Park is the bomb. SOOOO many things to do. See the dunes, see the otters, see the sea lions, see the herons. Go into town and shop and eat. Not enough time to do it all." Indeed, the campground is located right next to a marina where you can rent kayaks to go on a water safari. There's also an on-site cafe, and a full 18-hole golf course for those with the clubs in tow.
There are 140 pitches on offer at the site in total — some with hookups, some dedicated to group camping, and others for RVs. Pitches come with fire rings and tables, and there are plots that offer views across the waters of Morro Bay. Other pitches are sheltered and hidden away between pockets of coastal eucalyptus trees for extra privacy. Reservations for camping must be made online before arrival via Reserve California.