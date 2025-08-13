This Breathtaking Country Is Second In The World For Bird Diversity To Birdwatch In Ethereal Beauty

Peru is a birdwatcher's paradise, boasting almost 1,900 bird species across diverse ecosystems. It's no surprise this is the second country in the world in bird diversity, given all the different ecosystems and microclimates that can be found between the coast, Andes mountains, and Amazon rainforest.

People come from all around the world to take birdwatching tours that are well worth the journey to reach. One of the most popular is offered through Manu Biological Station. Located within the hard-to-access Manu National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage site — this tour provides unparalleled access to one of the most biodiverse rainforests in the world. The station itself is home to over 660 bird species due to its many elevations, and the tour takes birders from 1,760 to 9,280 feet above sea level, passing through cloud forests, montane ecosystems, and lush rainforests. Tour guides pick you up from Cusco, an affordable hiking destination with local flavor and ancient ruins – which was the capital of the Inca Empire. From day one, you're able to see species like the Marvelous Spatuletail, Scarlet Macaw, Bearded Mountaineer, White-masked Antbird , or the Crested Quetzal.

The 4 or 7 day tours include all meals and accommodations. In the lower cloud forest, you'll stay at the Cock-of-the-Rock Lodge, named after Peru's national bird, which is highly visible in the area, just like Rackettails, White-bellied Woodstars, and more. The lodge itself is a collection of rustic cabins nestled in the trees with reportedly great food. If you're truly passionate about birds, Manu Biological Station offers volunteer programs that require no prior skills or experience, just a passion for bird conservation and an unconditional love of nature.