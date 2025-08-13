This Breathtaking Country Is Second In The World For Bird Diversity To Birdwatch In Ethereal Beauty
Peru is a birdwatcher's paradise, boasting almost 1,900 bird species across diverse ecosystems. It's no surprise this is the second country in the world in bird diversity, given all the different ecosystems and microclimates that can be found between the coast, Andes mountains, and Amazon rainforest.
People come from all around the world to take birdwatching tours that are well worth the journey to reach. One of the most popular is offered through Manu Biological Station. Located within the hard-to-access Manu National Park — a UNESCO World Heritage site — this tour provides unparalleled access to one of the most biodiverse rainforests in the world. The station itself is home to over 660 bird species due to its many elevations, and the tour takes birders from 1,760 to 9,280 feet above sea level, passing through cloud forests, montane ecosystems, and lush rainforests. Tour guides pick you up from Cusco, an affordable hiking destination with local flavor and ancient ruins – which was the capital of the Inca Empire. From day one, you're able to see species like the Marvelous Spatuletail, Scarlet Macaw, Bearded Mountaineer, White-masked Antbird , or the Crested Quetzal.
The 4 or 7 day tours include all meals and accommodations. In the lower cloud forest, you'll stay at the Cock-of-the-Rock Lodge, named after Peru's national bird, which is highly visible in the area, just like Rackettails, White-bellied Woodstars, and more. The lodge itself is a collection of rustic cabins nestled in the trees with reportedly great food. If you're truly passionate about birds, Manu Biological Station offers volunteer programs that require no prior skills or experience, just a passion for bird conservation and an unconditional love of nature.
A Birdwatcher's Guide to Peru
While Manu's remote location and the journey to the station are demanding, Birds of Peru Tours offers guided outings in multiple regions, from the northern coastal deserts to the high Andes and the Amazonian lowlands. You'll have the chance to see species such as the Marvelous Spatuletail, Long-whiskered Owlet, Pale-billed Antpitta, and White-masked Antbird. There are countless towns and regions throughout Peru where you can go birdwatching on your own. PeruBirds.org offers a directory of almost a hundred trails around the country with a map and a full list of species that inhabit each area. For instance, just 18 miles from Cusco is Huacarpay Lake, a great spot to see high-altitude bird species, such as the Giant Hummingbird, the Green-tailed Trainbearer, and the Bearded Mountaineer, which is endemic to the region.
Another world-renowned birding location is the cloud forest area of Abra Patricia. A four hour drive from Tarapoto Airport (which is a 90-minute flight from Lima), this reserve is famous for its endemic Long-whiskered Owlet and more species like the Long-tailed Sylph, White-bellied Woodstar, Bronzy Inca, and the Fawn-breasted Brilliant. For those venturing into the Amazon, Lake Sandoval near Puerto Maldonado — a 90-minute flight from Lima — offers the chance to see macaws, parrots, toucans, kingfishers, and herons.
The most majestic bird in Peru is the Andean condor (pictured above), known for its impressive wingspan of nearly 10 feet. You can find them at Chonta Canyon near Cusco (a 90-minute flight from Lima to Cusco plus a 3-hour drive to Chonta), or at Colca Canyon , the second-deepest canyon in the world (a 90-minute flight from Lima to Arequipa, plus about a 3-hour drive to the canyon). The Cruz del Cóndor viewpoint offers some of the best views of condors flying along the canyon's thermals.