Tourists And Locals Line Up Around The Block For This Treasured Oregon Coast Bakery's Mouth-Watering Treats

Gloomy seaside days, coupled with outdoor adventures are what you can expect from your time on the Oregon Coast. Then of course, there's the wonderful food. Travelers adore this region for its culinary delights and there's one treasured spot in particular that is making waves: Bread & Roses Bakery. Located in Yachats, a hidden town with scenic rocky shorelines and quirky shops, locals and tourists alike line up around the block for a taste of their mouth-watering treats. As a reviewer put it (via Google), "Discovering this hidden gem in the small town brought me immense joy."

Bread & Roses Bakery uses Oregon-grown ingredients and offers goodies such as chocolate croissants, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, and much more. Nevertheless, this family-owned establishment is perhaps better known for their specialties, like their celestial snail. Popular among users on Google, an individual described it as a, "Fluffy soft croissant like pastry with fresh fruit and some type of lemon curd." Note that it also has cream cheese. If you don't have a sweet tooth, no problem; Bread & Roses Bakery is sure to have something to suit your appetite. A goat cheese and prosciutto croissant, for instance, is among their typical offerings.

Not to mention the bakery's assortment of delicious sourdough bread you'll be eager to take home. Can't have gluten? Bread & Roses Bakery features gluten-free confections as well. Adding to its charm is its warm interior that will make you feel as if you stepped inside an old friend's home. No matter the season, Bread & Roses Bakery will be sure to keep you cozy.