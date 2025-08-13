Tourists And Locals Line Up Around The Block For This Treasured Oregon Coast Bakery's Mouth-Watering Treats
Gloomy seaside days, coupled with outdoor adventures are what you can expect from your time on the Oregon Coast. Then of course, there's the wonderful food. Travelers adore this region for its culinary delights and there's one treasured spot in particular that is making waves: Bread & Roses Bakery. Located in Yachats, a hidden town with scenic rocky shorelines and quirky shops, locals and tourists alike line up around the block for a taste of their mouth-watering treats. As a reviewer put it (via Google), "Discovering this hidden gem in the small town brought me immense joy."
Bread & Roses Bakery uses Oregon-grown ingredients and offers goodies such as chocolate croissants, cupcakes, cookies, muffins, and much more. Nevertheless, this family-owned establishment is perhaps better known for their specialties, like their celestial snail. Popular among users on Google, an individual described it as a, "Fluffy soft croissant like pastry with fresh fruit and some type of lemon curd." Note that it also has cream cheese. If you don't have a sweet tooth, no problem; Bread & Roses Bakery is sure to have something to suit your appetite. A goat cheese and prosciutto croissant, for instance, is among their typical offerings.
Not to mention the bakery's assortment of delicious sourdough bread you'll be eager to take home. Can't have gluten? Bread & Roses Bakery features gluten-free confections as well. Adding to its charm is its warm interior that will make you feel as if you stepped inside an old friend's home. No matter the season, Bread & Roses Bakery will be sure to keep you cozy.
What to know before you go to Bread & Roses Bakery in Yachats
At the time of this writing, Bread & Roses Bakery, a destination on the Central Coast Food Trail, is only open Thursday to Sunday. The sooner you can get there the better; items do sell out and there are times when their inventory, which varies based on the season, is wiped clean. When this happens, Bread & Roses Bakery does close early. Given its demand and popularity, it might be a while before you reach the counter, with one person saying that they were in line for 40 minutes. Keep in mind that this is primarily a place where you grab your order and go. However, there is a park adjacent to Bread & Roses Bakery where you can savor your treats and enjoy a stroll at this site's many lush trails.
If visiting on a Sunday, take into account that depending on the time of year, they could be even busier as a result of the Yachats Farmers Market. Open from May to October, the Yachats Farmers Market is held across the street from Bread & Roses Bakery. Don't let this stop you from coming down to the city. Instead, use this as an opportunity to shop for local produce and products at Bread & Roses Bakery's old stomping grounds.
Yachats is about two hours away from Eugene and three hours from Portland. Make sure to check Bread & Roses Bakery's Instagram before your visit for closures and weekly specials. In the past, these have included everything from Tiramisu to Thai pasta salad. Interested in exploring more of the Oregon Coast? Waldport, a secret spot for a laidback beach vacation, and Newport, one of the best West Coast beach towns to visit, are both a short drive from Yachats.