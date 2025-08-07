What Families Must Know About TSA's Reminder Regarding Children Going Through TSA PreCheck Alone

Going through airport security is never the most enjoyable part of your vacation — nor should it be. However, there are ways to make it less stressful or time-consuming, such as avoiding the strange triggers that cause secondary screenings by the Transportation Security Administration. Lately, TSA has been working to make the process easier for families, including launching a campaign aimed at making flying with kids less painful.

Enrolling in the TSA PreCheck program can also save travelers significant time and stress, with average airport security wait times around 10 minutes for members. But there's one thing enrolled parents often forget, prompting a reminder from TSA that help ensure any children younger than 18 traveling alone don't get delayed unnecessarily at airport security. In a Facebook post, the agency noted: "Unaccompanied minors who are eligible for TSA PreCheck will need to show an acceptable form of ID to receive expedited screening."

Typically, if you're enrolled in TSA PreCheck and traveling with your child within the U.S., your child doesn't need to show ID. As the parent or legal guardian, you'll need to have your own ID ready. Without valid ID, you may have to go through a lengthy identity verification process with a TSA officer. Additional security screening may also be required. All of this can slow you down, effectively negating the main benefits of being a TSA PreCheck member.