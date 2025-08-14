South Dakota's Artsy Festival Within Custer State Park Serves Old West Charm, Buffalo, And Renowned Views

It's not so often that you can feel the ground shake beneath your feet as hundreds of bison make their way past you, but it's something you can experience each year in Custer State Park, one of the Midwest's most underrated parks. The annual Buffalo Roundup and Arts Festival brings nearly 25,000 visitors to watch the spectacle, where approximately 1,500 bison are rounded up and brought together to corrals near the Custer State Park Bison Center. It's a free event, held the last weekend of September; 2025's roundup on September 26 is the 60th one. And the accompanying arts festival, with upwards of 150 vendors, is on September 25 to 27.

If you're planning to attend this incredible event, there are some important things to know. Cowboys and cowgirls start rounding up the bison at 9:30 a.m., though the gates for the public viewing areas open at 6:15 a.m.; you have to be in place by 9 a.m. It's a popular event, so the earlier you can get there to get a good spot, the better. You are even allowed to line up in a vehicle along the Wildlife Loop Road in the park starting at midnight.

There are two main viewing areas in the north and south part of the park. The north gives you the chance to see the bison approaching you, while the south gives you a broader perspective of the bison moving along the prairie, though you never know exactly which route the bison will take from year to year.