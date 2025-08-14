One Of Europe's Most Awe-Inspiring Parks Delivers Epic Hikes, Crashing Falls, And A Glacier Like No Other

Depending on which direction you're coming from, Jostedalsbreen National Park Visitor Center (located on the northern side of Jostedalsbreen Glacier) or Breheimsenteret Visitor Center (on the southern end) are good places to begin your explorations of the park. It's best to have a car to get around, but note that it can take hours to travel between key points of interest. If you visit during the summer, there are buses to glaciers like Nigardsbreen and Briksdalsbreen available from nearby communities.

Overnight accommodations are available in Jostedal, minutes away by car from the Breheimsenteret Visitor Center. Jostedal Camping has campsites ($35 in high season at the time of this writing) and cabins available, conveniently located within walking distance of a grocery store, gas station, and eatery. You can also stay in Jostedal Hotel, offering simple rooms from about $130 per night in summer, plus a restaurant serving traditional Norwegian cuisine every day.

To get to the national park, visitors can fly into Bergen or Oslo and rent a car to make the rest of the trip. It takes about 5.5 hours by car and ferry to reach the park from Bergen. Oslo is slightly further: the journey by car and ferry takes about 6.5 hours to get to Jostedal. If you want more time in Norway's capital, you can ditch your rental car and explore Oslo's rich history via Europe's best subway system.