One Of Europe's Most Awe-Inspiring Parks Delivers Epic Hikes, Crashing Falls, And A Glacier Like No Other
There are more than 400 national parks across Europe, so adventurers seeking a natural escape have many stunning landscapes to choose from. One of the most famous is Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia, known for its aquamarine bodies of water, and one of the prettiest is Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa, a Spanish gem with scenic trails and hidden cheese caves. However, one of the most awe-inspiring wilderness areas on the continent is Jostedalsbreen National Park, home to a huge glacier, two of the world's longest fjords, scenic waterfalls, and epic hiking trails.
As one of Norway's 47 national parks, Jostedalsbreen is located in the country's western region, which is characterized by scenic fjords shaped long ago by glacial activity. The park takes its name from its main attraction: Jostedalsbreen, the largest ice cap in mainland Europe, which measures 37 miles long and occupies 183 square miles. The freshwater equivalent, according to Visit Norway, is roughly around 300 billion bathtubs of water.
Ice hiking and trekking to glaciers in Jostedalsbreen National Park
Jostedalsbreen isn't the only glacier in the park. You can find smaller glaciers like Grovabreen, Myklebustbreen, and Jostefonni, as striking blue and white glacier ice covers approximately half of the park's total area. In the summertime, visitors can hike on the blue ice, and it's best to go with an expert guide who can fit you with the proper equipment. Six-hour glacier hikes with professional outfitters cost around $135 per person at the time of this writing.
It's also an adventure to hike on the trails that wind through the park's green valleys to glacier viewpoints. Some of the park's most popular treks include the moderate 7-mile hike from the Tungestølen Mountain Lodge to Austerdalenbreen Glacier and an easier 3-mile hike to Briksdalsbreen Glacier, offering views of cascading waterfalls along the way. If you love Jostedalsbreen National Park, don't miss the chance to explore Norway's largest national park, Hardangervidda, a mountain paradise full of waterfalls, lakes, and endless adventure.
Plan your visit to Jostedalsbreen National Park
Depending on which direction you're coming from, Jostedalsbreen National Park Visitor Center (located on the northern side of Jostedalsbreen Glacier) or Breheimsenteret Visitor Center (on the southern end) are good places to begin your explorations of the park. It's best to have a car to get around, but note that it can take hours to travel between key points of interest. If you visit during the summer, there are buses to glaciers like Nigardsbreen and Briksdalsbreen available from nearby communities.
Overnight accommodations are available in Jostedal, minutes away by car from the Breheimsenteret Visitor Center. Jostedal Camping has campsites ($35 in high season at the time of this writing) and cabins available, conveniently located within walking distance of a grocery store, gas station, and eatery. You can also stay in Jostedal Hotel, offering simple rooms from about $130 per night in summer, plus a restaurant serving traditional Norwegian cuisine every day.
To get to the national park, visitors can fly into Bergen or Oslo and rent a car to make the rest of the trip. It takes about 5.5 hours by car and ferry to reach the park from Bergen. Oslo is slightly further: the journey by car and ferry takes about 6.5 hours to get to Jostedal. If you want more time in Norway's capital, you can ditch your rental car and explore Oslo's rich history via Europe's best subway system.