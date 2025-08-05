Upstate New York's Most Beautiful Lakes Offer Crystal-Clear Water, Mountain Views, And Pure Serenity

Understandably, travelers thinking of New York state will picture the Big Apple. New York City is the most famous destination in the state, a metropolis with budget-friendly outdoor activities and secret islands popular with artists, but the Empire State is much more than the chaos and crowds of the country's most populous city. Go beyond the big city limits, and you will find grand wilderness, quiet coastlines, and fun small towns.

Travelers will also find lakes, and lots of them. In fact, New York State has more than 7,500 lakes, reservoirs, and ponds. Some are mammoth, great lakes in name and scope, while others are tiny slips of water.

Upstate New York — the area of the state that is part of the mainland of the United States — is where to find the bulk of them, many created by the action of glaciers many millennia ago. To find the best of them, we drew on sources like World Atlas while also scouring official New York State tourism websites. We also mined our personal knowledge as long-time residents of the state to find the most beautiful lakes in upstate New York.