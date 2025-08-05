Upstate New York's Most Beautiful Lakes Offer Crystal-Clear Water, Mountain Views, And Pure Serenity
Understandably, travelers thinking of New York state will picture the Big Apple. New York City is the most famous destination in the state, a metropolis with budget-friendly outdoor activities and secret islands popular with artists, but the Empire State is much more than the chaos and crowds of the country's most populous city. Go beyond the big city limits, and you will find grand wilderness, quiet coastlines, and fun small towns.
Travelers will also find lakes, and lots of them. In fact, New York State has more than 7,500 lakes, reservoirs, and ponds. Some are mammoth, great lakes in name and scope, while others are tiny slips of water.
Upstate New York — the area of the state that is part of the mainland of the United States — is where to find the bulk of them, many created by the action of glaciers many millennia ago. To find the best of them, we drew on sources like World Atlas while also scouring official New York State tourism websites. We also mined our personal knowledge as long-time residents of the state to find the most beautiful lakes in upstate New York.
Black Lake
This long, skinny lake runs parallel to the St. Lawrence River and is a haven for fishing enthusiasts. Black Lake owes its genesis to the unrelenting forces of glaciers, as more than 10,000 years ago, the glacier that created the Great Lakes was also responsible for the creation of this delightful spot. This body of water spreads across about 11,000 acres, and is long — roughly 20 miles in length — and skinny for the most part, shaped a little like a rifle. Variety is one of the hallmarks of the lake, with sandbars, small jagged islands, and expanses of still water waiting to enchant visitors.
There is also a rich trove of fish within the waters, which explains why Black Lake is sometimes called "nature's fish hatchery." The lake features more than 60 miles of shore, resulting in a range of environments where fish thrive, from deep bays to sections of lake weeds, sudden steep drop-offs, areas of shoals, and underwater rock gardens. One of the biggest draws is the crappie fish, while some anglers come to snag bass, bluegill, and muskie. Even for the non-fishing crowd, this is an incredibly scenic spot, as one Google contributor notes: "Come experience it yourself! One of the hidden gems in upstate New York perfect for your fishing trip or weekend getaway, it's northern paradise!"
Canadice Lake
The Paddling.com blog enthusiastically details the joys of this Finger Lake due south of Rochester, saying, "Touring the lake can be great fun because there are numerous small gravel beaches and points to ground on and take in the sights. There are also golden eagles, some egrets, loons, etc. to keep you busy. I stayed after dark one day and was treated to hundreds of bats hunting in the bay." Canadice Lake is the smallest of the Finger Lakes and is perfect for tourists searching for total peace and quiet.
There are almost no buildings or facilities around the shores of the lake, a small body of water that is about 3 miles in length but less than half a mile wide throughout. Canadice Lake never gets deeper than 95 feet, so the water warms up nicely as sunlight penetrates it with ease. Some parts of the lake have the right conditions for lake weeds, such as eelgrass and milfoil, while the shores on the east and west are relatively clear. The lake is used as a reservoir, so swimming in it is not allowed, helping to maintain its calm atmosphere. Fishing is permitted, and anglers will find bass, bullhead, perch, and trout.
Canandaigua Lake
There is so much to draw visitors to this long Finger Lake, which has summer cottages around its shores. Canandaigua Lake is home to some of the best Finger Lake towns and also has a rich history of its own. For many years, before people lived around its shores in numbers, Seneca Native Americans gathered around the lake to burn tobacco, a way to offer gratitude for a good harvest. This ancient tradition persists, today called the Ring of Fire, when residents around the lake light flares each Labor Day weekend. Other vestiges of the past remain in and around Canandaigua Lake. The Canandaigua Lady is a recreation of a 19th-century paddle steamboat and eagerly takes visitors on the lake for a cruise that takes in the serene views.
Travelers can enjoy more lake views from Kershaw Park, which extends from the north of the lake into a beach area where swimmers frolic. The lake itself is 16 miles in length and supplies drinking water for thousands of local residents. It also features Skenoh Island (one of the two islands found in the Finger Lakes), where unique rocks called oncolites can be found. Tourists often rent kayaks or canoes to paddle out to the island or drift on the gently lilting water. "Whether you crave time on the lake, are looking for a taste of the region's renowned wineries, or you're chasing after breathtaking views, Canandaigua Lake is the perfect location for a weekend escape," explains the blog Carly Marie. Travel With Me.
Cayuga Lake
This is "a lake that looks a bit like a postcard," opines Mr Hipster. "A lake that is only very occasionally buzzed by a boat or some youngster on a jet ski. In fact, most traffic is made up of person-powered vessels like kayaks or small canoes." Visitors to the longest Finger Lake can expect plenty of tranquility along its shores, and also the fun town of Ithaca at its southern end. Cayuga Lake is also the second-deepest of the Finger Lakes and is an excellent spot for some swimming, boating, or kayaking.
For those in search of a restorative tipple, Cayuga Lake is a tremendous base for exploration. The Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, a road that runs around the water to form an 87-mile-long loop, comes with gorgeous views of the water and is dotted with award-winning wines and breweries. The route officially opened in 2002, and is a smart choice for those seeking some upstate tranquility (and a drink or three).
Chautauqua Lake
For some visitors like the author of the blog Diary Of A Toronto Girl, spending time on Chautauqua Lake is a must. "If you're visiting Chautauqua Lake during the summer months, you absolutely need to get out on the water." This lake is shaped like a boomerang and sits southwest of Buffalo, but is closer to the Pennsylvanian town of Erie, which is home to one of America's most underrated small zoos.
Chautauqua Lake itself is more than 15 miles in length, and widens at most to 2 miles across. Such generous proportions allow it to comfortably handle boat traffic, which explains the proliferation of public boating access points up and down its forested shores. Chautauqua Lake is also a bounteous spot for anglers, with walleye and bass drawing fishing enthusiasts and professional catchers galore. The name of the lake is believed to be a derivation of the Erie-language word that means "bag tied in the middle," a reflection of the shape of the lake, which cinches somewhat around its center.
Green Lake
The color of the eponymous body of water in Green Lake State Park defies belief, impressing visitors like this commenter on Tripadvisor. "The colors in the lake were incredible. We stopped many times to marvel at the water." The lake east of Syracuse is one of two in the park, connected by a narrow channel of water. Both Green Lake and its sibling Round Lake are the result of glacial activity and are ringed by dense forests.
Arguably even more remarkable than the color is the property of their water, as they are technically meromictic lakes. This means that the water at the top of each lake and the liquid lower down don't mix during the cooler months, so plants are able to survive much longer. The water has a hypnotic hue, tranquil bodies of water with a blue-green palette. Despite being a long way north, these waters look straight out of the Caribbean.
Keuka Lake
Of all the Finger Lakes, Keuka Lake is the one with arguably the most unique shape. Keuka Lake forms the letter Y, with two long fingers of water opening up in the north. "Our family recently visited Keuka Lake and thoroughly enjoyed our time," explains a Tripadvisor commenter. "For one, the lake is crystal clear and beautiful. Seeing the rocks on the lake's bottom is idyllic."
Not only is Keuka Lake shaped in such a different manner to the other Finger Lakes — it also has the nickname Crooked Lake — but it also has the attribute of being the only lake in the United States where the water flows both north and south. For budding photographers, the views of the split at the north is a beautiful image to capture. For wine lovers, the primary appeal of a trip could be to stop by the acclaimed wineries dotted around the shores. Travelers that want to wake up to vistas of the tranquil lake can book a campsite spot at Keuka Lake State Park.
Lake Minnewaska
Lake Minnewaska is part of Minnewaska State Park Preserve, which sits 2,000 feet above sea level. This lake is one of three in the park and the largest by some measure. Even beyond the lake, the park itself is an incredibly scenic destination, as one Tripadvisor contributor mentions; "It is one of the most beautiful, scenic state parks in NY. It's only 90 min[utes] from NYC. There are several trails, from as short as 2.5 miles to a few miles, and every trail has magnificent views of mountains, lakes, and valleys. There are many benches, gazebos, and picnic tables around the lake paths, so bring your lunch and enjoy the view."
The park sits along the Shawangunk Mountains and is a dream for outdoors enthusiasts. Adventurers will find 30 miles of carriage roads perfect for a bike ride, and 50 miles of paths and trails primed for hiking. There are waterfalls throughout the lake, and three lakes among the deep forests and cliffs. Lake Minnewaska itself is a dreamy site, a large, placid body of water rimmed by steep cliffs, legions of trees, and many picturesque waterfalls.
Lake Placid
The name of this lake might ring a bell with fans of winter sports (or comedy horror movies about giant crocodiles). Lake Placid was the site of the 1980 Winter Olympics, and for snow adventurers, it is a fantastic spot, but this lake in the Adirondacks is a worthwhile spot all year round. Fall is especially alluring, with the trees around the lakefront beaming in burnished hues, and a seemingly endless list of activities on offer. Sit by the edge of the lake, and you will see forests stretching as far as the eye can see.
Raise your head a little, and the views of mountains, capped with snow in the winter, come into focus. Located in the north of the state, Lake Placid is as idyllic as it gets and is understandably popular with tourists, which explains the wealth of accommodation options available. The scenery at Mirror Lake — just south of Lake Placid — is equally appealing, as one Google reviewer declares: "I couldn't stop taking photos of the reflections at the lake. It's absolutely serene, peaceful, and magical."
Otsego Lake
"We drove along the eastern shoreline of Otsego Lake," writes a Tripadvisor commentator. "So beautiful and unspoiled other than the occasional lake cabin/house/development." Some travelers will visit Otsego Lake as part of a trip to Cooperstown, home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, but the lake itself is a destination worth visiting. Otsego Lake has water that is hypnotically clear and is used to provide drinking water to local communities.
Travelers take to the water on boats and kayaks, drifting on the lake to admire the forested hills all around. Visitors also come to spend time at Glimmerglass State Park on the northern part of the lake, where the oldest covered bridge in the country is found. Glimmerglass was, in fact, a nickname for the lake because of its clear, still waters. The actual name (Otsego) is derived from an Iroquois word that means "place of the rock" — there is a giant rock at the southern end of the lake where Native American tribes would meet.
Owasco Lake
One of the smaller Finger Lakes, Owasco Lake is a fabulous spot for trout fishing. The lake is filled with nutrients, thanks to the relationship between its sizable drainage footprint and its relatively compact lake surface, which allows the fish to thrive. There are about 27 miles of shores along the lakefront, and the lake extends for about 11 miles in a north-south direction. While the southern end of the lake is notable for its healthy weeds, much of the lake teems with fish.
This includes trout, bass, pike, perch, carp, and smelts, and much of the best fishing is at the south end of the lake. Anglers in search of trout can find it throughout the year, with May, June, and September especially bountiful. There is even ice fishing for trout in the colder season. "The lakeside is BEAUTIFUL, every day there's almost always a sun shining throughout the waters," explains a Google commenter. "The lake usually isn't busy: it's great for kayaking, paddle boarding, boating, etc. I wish I could stay here longer."
Seneca Lake
Hills populated by trees and grape vines rise up from the shores of Seneca Lake, another gorgeous Finger Lake. "One of the prettiest lakes in upstate NY! It's situated right in wine country, and the town of Watkins Glen at the lake's south end has a lot to offer," explains a Google contributor. Travelers might take in the lake as part of a journey around its lakefront towns, such as Geneva (an artsy locale with great wines) and Watkins Glen, but time on the water is also a rewarding experience.
For starters, the views are spellbinding, with serene waters bleeding into vineyards that blanket the slopes. There are excellent opportunities for water sports on the lake, from kayaking and boating to fishing. Visitors can even board a lake cruise, including those that navigate the waters at sunset, to fully appreciate the natural beauty in store. Trips typically run from spring through fall, and can include dining and entertainment. Seneca Lake is a spot that does it all.
Skaneateles Lake
For a glimpse of some aquatic beauty, take a journey to Skaneateles Lake, another Finger Lake, and one which is home to a town of the same name on its northern cusp. Forests and gently rising hills flank the blue-green waters, a view that impressed one Tripadvisor contributor in particular, who said, "Skaneateles Lake is beautiful! So clean! Wonderful scenic views and boat rides of varying options: lunch and dinner cruises or just basic tours." The lake sits about 20 miles west of Syracuse and is the sixth-largest of all the Finger Lakes.
Skaneateles Lake is about 16 miles long but relatively slender, spreading less than a mile in width. This gives the lake the impression of being skinny and never ending, hence its name, which means "long lake" in the Iroquois language. The town of Skaneateles is also a fun destination, undoubtedly one of the most beautiful but overlooked small towns in the state, with plenty of places to stay, a good range of restaurants, and fun happenings throughout the year.
Tupper Lake
Tupper Lake in the Adirondacks has a jagged, craggy shoreline, with lots of intimate inlets, coves, and bays. The result is an incredibly picturesque body of water, as described by one user on Reddit, who said that "If there's a better place on earth, I don't care to find it." One of the most attractive attributes of Tupper Lake, aside from its scenic pulchritude, is its stargazing. The skies around the lake are blessed with minimal light pollution, and hobbyist astronomers from around the region descend on the lake to peer into the grand canvas in the sky.
To further accentuate this charm, the Adirondack Sky Center & Observatory is set up a short distance north of the lake. Travelers can attend free programs there, do some stargazing, and drop by the Friday stargazing jams where volunteers can help to demystify the twinkling lights in the night sky. The center also features an observatory on its roof, the perfect venue for a little astronomical erudition.
Methodology
With so many lakes spread across all corners of the Empire State, we needed to search far and wide to find the best of them. There are plenty of alternative spots that could have made the collection, and there aren't any bad options when looking for a lake in upstate New York. To put together the list, we started with popular sites such as I Love NY, World Atlas, and Dominican Abroad. To narrow down our choices, we aimed to find lakes that are relatively easy to visit and offer plenty to the prospective visitor, from activities on the water to a well-developed surrounding infrastructure. We also took time to comb through reviews on Tripadvisor, Google, Reddit, and other review sites. Finally, we used our own experiences as New York State residents to fine-tune the choices.