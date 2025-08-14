This Wildly Popular Vacation Destination Has An Abnormally High Amount Of Fraud And Scams. Here's How To Dodge Them
Word on the street is that scammers are targeting travelers in 2025 like never before, and Mexican beach cities are among the most likely places in the world where tourists fall prey to them. Cancun, in particular, was highlighted by the Mastercard Economics Institute 2025 travel trends report as having a particularly high level of fraud, mostly by con artists posing as reputable travel agencies and tour operators on the streets. However, there are also false websites, many of which are owned by criminal gangs, offering unsuspecting travelers cheap, made-up hotel packages. It's essential to research whether vendors are legitimate before purchasing their products; otherwise, use trusted sources like Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Viator.
That's right: Behind Cancun's turquoise Caribbean waters and luxury resorts, there's a real risk of your trip being ruined if you're not savvy to popular scams. What's more, according to a study by the international luggage locker service Radical Storage, it's the world's most disappointing tourist destination. The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory encouraging visitors to "exercise increased caution due to crime" when visiting Quintana Roo state, home to Cancun — though this is primarily in response to armed gang activity.
Nevertheless, according to CancunCare, "Cancun is a very safe city for tourists" — so long as you know how to avoid its popular scams. The majority of scams in Cancun tend to happen prior to getting there, during the planning stage, and upon arrival. Reddit user EUVoyeur shared their experience under a r/solotravel subreddit, stating, "Just getting out of the airport without being scammed is a Herculean effort." But with enough savvy and the right information, you can confidently avoid wasting your time and pesos. Here's what to watch for and how to steer clear of common traps that could derail your dream vacation.
Common scams in Cancun and how to avoid them
Upon arrival at the airport, it's important to stay vigilant and wait until you get to your hotel before relaxing into vacation mode. After exiting customs, foreigners typically get approached by scammers posing as transport providers via bus or taxi. Avoid them by pre-booking your transportation through your hotel or a reputable service and ignoring any unsolicited offers you receive. Similarly, stay clear of timeshare representatives at all points during your visit. These skilled salespeople tempt the unsuspecting with free tours, dinners, and other gifts before practically forcing them to sign contracts.
If you do decide to take a taxi, pay attention to whether the vehicle uses a meter, as drivers are known to overcharge — especially when traveling to and from the hotel zone. Agree on your fare before getting in, clarifying whether you're paying in dollars or pesos, or use ride-sharing apps like Uber, Cabify, and Didi for safe and fair payment options. Be careful before handing your credit card to anyone, and avoid using a debit card — cameras make it easy for your information to be stolen, and most banks lack the same level of fraud protection as credit cards. Avoid using private ATMs, which can overcharge you, and only retrieve money from machines owned by banks.
When it's finally time to head to beaches like Playa Delfines, a Caribbean coastline famed for sunbathing, swimming, and dolphin-spotting, continue to stay alert. Unless you ask for prices upfront, you may get overcharged on anything from cocktails to jet ski rentals. You could wind up with extra items or a gratuity added to your bill. Also, be wary of which souvenirs you bring home from the shops. Anything from mass-produced "handicrafts" and fake silver to watered-down tequila can be a knockoff.