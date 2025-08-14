This Wildly Popular Vacation Destination Has An Abnormally High Amount Of Fraud And Scams. Here's How To Dodge Them

Word on the street is that scammers are targeting travelers in 2025 like never before, and Mexican beach cities are among the most likely places in the world where tourists fall prey to them. Cancun, in particular, was highlighted by the Mastercard Economics Institute 2025 travel trends report as having a particularly high level of fraud, mostly by con artists posing as reputable travel agencies and tour operators on the streets. However, there are also false websites, many of which are owned by criminal gangs, offering unsuspecting travelers cheap, made-up hotel packages. It's essential to research whether vendors are legitimate before purchasing their products; otherwise, use trusted sources like Booking.com, Tripadvisor, and Viator.

That's right: Behind Cancun's turquoise Caribbean waters and luxury resorts, there's a real risk of your trip being ruined if you're not savvy to popular scams. What's more, according to a study by the international luggage locker service Radical Storage, it's the world's most disappointing tourist destination. The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory encouraging visitors to "exercise increased caution due to crime" when visiting Quintana Roo state, home to Cancun — though this is primarily in response to armed gang activity.

Nevertheless, according to CancunCare, "Cancun is a very safe city for tourists" — so long as you know how to avoid its popular scams. The majority of scams in Cancun tend to happen prior to getting there, during the planning stage, and upon arrival. Reddit user EUVoyeur shared their experience under a r/solotravel subreddit, stating, "Just getting out of the airport without being scammed is a Herculean effort." But with enough savvy and the right information, you can confidently avoid wasting your time and pesos. Here's what to watch for and how to steer clear of common traps that could derail your dream vacation.