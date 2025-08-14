Spain's Wildly Popular Swim Beach Near Malaga Is A Picturesque Getaway With Several Dog Lifeguards
Playa de las Lindes (Las Lindes Beach) beckons tourists with its natural beauty and constantly changing setting, surprising visitors with new sights thanks to the strong wind that blows and modifies the shoreline. Located around 30 miles from Malaga in southern Spain, Las Lindes beach belongs to the iconic Costa del Sol, where beach bums will find pure bliss, hosting tourists and in-towners alike with a paved path lined by tropical palms and bright flowers. To reach Las Lindes, fly into Malaga and rent a car that will take you to your destination in less than an hour; plus, you can continue your adventure on four wheels in the southern Andalusian region, as Spain is the best country in Europe for a road trip.
In the 80s and 90s, German tourists saw this dark-sand beach as a peaceful place for retirement. Now, most of them have relocated back to Germany or passed away, and the area is a holiday destination. An appetizing aroma wafting through the air will draw your attention toward popular chiringuitos — small beach stands serving food and drinks — where you can savor local dishes such as succulent tomato gazpacho and garlic soup, migas (stale bread cooked in olive oil with chorizo), and smoky grilled sardines. Order a caña (a small glass of beer) at the bar and behold the view of sunbathers on the shore.
Las Lindes beach is in the spotlight thanks to the friendly, furry lifeguards patrolling the sandy shores. Dog lifeguards can be found watching over the shoreline at a few European beaches, as they can observe tidal changes that a human being can't. At Las Lindes beach, you may encounter some of these cute but serious workers.
Dog lifeguards in Las Lindes beach
While Labradors and Newfoundlands are usually used as beach patrols, Las Lindes features a surprising addition to their team. Nilo is a standard poodle working on the sun-kissed sands of Las Lindes beach; his perfectly groomed, tightly curled coat of white hair shapes a proud perm. Nilo is part of a rescue team with four labs, supervised and trained by Miguel Sanchez-Merenciano, who calls on Nilo to help pull swimmers to safety. It may sound unusual to hear that a poodle has found its life purpose as a beach lifeguard, but originally, the breed was reared as a duck hunter in Germany during the 15th century, so they are surprisingly good swimmers.
Chances are, hearing about a lifeguard dog wearing a life vest strapped to his chest may make you feel like bringing your four-legged friend along on vacation. However, dogs are not allowed at Las Lindes, except those that are a part of the rescue squad. But fear not, as a dog beach is just about a 30-minute walk along the sand toward the Torrox Lighthouse. Before taking your pet aboard this wholesome, pet-friendly airline to Spain, have a look to see which beaches and areas are dog-friendly.