Playa de las Lindes (Las Lindes Beach) beckons tourists with its natural beauty and constantly changing setting, surprising visitors with new sights thanks to the strong wind that blows and modifies the shoreline. Located around 30 miles from Malaga in southern Spain, Las Lindes beach belongs to the iconic Costa del Sol, where beach bums will find pure bliss, hosting tourists and in-towners alike with a paved path lined by tropical palms and bright flowers. To reach Las Lindes, fly into Malaga and rent a car that will take you to your destination in less than an hour; plus, you can continue your adventure on four wheels in the southern Andalusian region, as Spain is the best country in Europe for a road trip.

In the 80s and 90s, German tourists saw this dark-sand beach as a peaceful place for retirement. Now, most of them have relocated back to Germany or passed away, and the area is a holiday destination. An appetizing aroma wafting through the air will draw your attention toward popular chiringuitos — small beach stands serving food and drinks — where you can savor local dishes such as succulent tomato gazpacho and garlic soup, migas (stale bread cooked in olive oil with chorizo), and smoky grilled sardines. Order a caña (a small glass of beer) at the bar and behold the view of sunbathers on the shore.

Las Lindes beach is in the spotlight thanks to the friendly, furry lifeguards patrolling the sandy shores. Dog lifeguards can be found watching over the shoreline at a few European beaches, as they can observe tidal changes that a human being can't. At Las Lindes beach, you may encounter some of these cute but serious workers.