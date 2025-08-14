Missouri's Gateway To The Lake Of The Ozarks Is A Wildly Underrated, Picturesque, Walkable City

Following the success of the Netflix show "Ozark," which debuted in 2017 and followed a family on the run from drug lords in the Missouri Ozarks, tourism to the state's largest state park, the Lake of the Ozarks, boomed. That might seem strange given the show was shot mostly in Georgia and depicts the Ozarks as a place of rough-and-tumble trailer parks and shady characters desperate to make a quick buck. But the setting is undeniably serene, mystical even, and it clearly captured travelers' imaginations.

The Lake of the Ozarks is one of the most sought-after lake resorts in the Midwest, known for its boat-filled marinas, pristine golf courses, hiking trails, and waterside restaurants. But on your way there, it's worth spending a day or two in the city of Versailles, the gateway to the Lake of the Ozarks, with its well-kept parks and an open-air market that runs from spring to fall each year.

Versailles even hosts the Versailles Old Tyme Apple Festival, which includes an apple pie contest and live music (among other events), and was voted the best festival in the state. Some travelers overlook Versailles, making a beeline for the lakeside properties in the Ozarks. But they're doing themselves a disservice: This might be one of the most underrated cities in America.