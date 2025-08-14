Missouri's Gateway To The Lake Of The Ozarks Is A Wildly Underrated, Picturesque, Walkable City
Following the success of the Netflix show "Ozark," which debuted in 2017 and followed a family on the run from drug lords in the Missouri Ozarks, tourism to the state's largest state park, the Lake of the Ozarks, boomed. That might seem strange given the show was shot mostly in Georgia and depicts the Ozarks as a place of rough-and-tumble trailer parks and shady characters desperate to make a quick buck. But the setting is undeniably serene, mystical even, and it clearly captured travelers' imaginations.
The Lake of the Ozarks is one of the most sought-after lake resorts in the Midwest, known for its boat-filled marinas, pristine golf courses, hiking trails, and waterside restaurants. But on your way there, it's worth spending a day or two in the city of Versailles, the gateway to the Lake of the Ozarks, with its well-kept parks and an open-air market that runs from spring to fall each year.
Versailles even hosts the Versailles Old Tyme Apple Festival, which includes an apple pie contest and live music (among other events), and was voted the best festival in the state. Some travelers overlook Versailles, making a beeline for the lakeside properties in the Ozarks. But they're doing themselves a disservice: This might be one of the most underrated cities in America.
Walking the pretty streets of Versailles
A former frontier town and the current seat of Morgan County, Versailles is still small by city standards, with only around 2,500 permanent residents. But this is a boon to locals and visitors, who benefit from its diminutive proportions — it's spread across a mere 2.3 square miles of land. In that space, you'll find four public parks and handsome streets with red-brick buildings and jutting church spires. Visitors will also note the stately Morgan County Historical Society Museum and a theater that stages local productions and plays by professional troupes.
Wine has a rich, if not particularly well-known, history in Missouri — the state is home to America's first wine region — as is evident in the area surrounding Versailles. Imbibers should pencil in a visit to Dale Hollow Winery, a 10-minute drive to the west of the city. At the winery's tasting room, a combination of a vintage cellar and a patio overlooking the vineyards, there are up to 15 wines available for sampling, including reds, whites, and seasonal fruit wines. Just note that the tasting sessions go on hiatus in January. There's also a great golf course in the city, Rolling Hills Country Club, a 6,500-yard par 71 that sticks to the topography of the region by incorporating three lakes as water hazards.
Visiting the Lake of the Ozarks and Jacob's Cave
Given its proximity to the state park, it makes sense that travelers would use Versailles as a hub for exploring the Lake of the Ozarks. The park is a 30-minute drive to the south and is a great place to swim, boat, parasail, relax by the waterfront, or visit nearby waterparks like Supersplash and Jolly Mon.
Boat rental shops are scattered throughout the park, and if you aren't keen (or sober enough) to pilot one, some shops can also connect you with a private driver. Another of the area's main attractions is Jacob's Cave, named after a lead miner who discovered it in 1875. The cave consists of a mile-long route through a striking underground cavern — not unlike the Indian Echo Caverns in Pennsylvania. Its rock walls tell a story of geological history, evidencing six ice ages and three earthquakes.
The one-hour guided tour showcases the cave's greatest hits: a stalagmite and stalactite formation called the Wishing Well; a display of bones and teeth from mastodons, bears, and bisons; thin and dangly, early-stage stalactites, also known as "soda straws"; and striking rimstone dams, natural barriers formed by deposits in mineral-rich waters. The cave, only 10 minutes by car from Versailles, is a must-see for visitors to the city.